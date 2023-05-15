Tuesday's primary will shape the look of Lawrence County's government as voters select candidates for county commissioner, treasurer and row offices.
Democrats and Republicans will select two candidates among their respective parties in the commissioners races on Tuesday. The top two candidates from each party will move to November's ballot when voters will then vote for three of the candidates, ensuring a majority-rule. Currently, there are two Republican county commissioners and one Democrat.
The Republicans seeking the four-year commissioners seats are Glenn G. Jones Jr., a jail corrections officer; Dan Kennedy, the Wilmington Township supervisor chairman; Gale E. Measel Jr. of Neshannock Township, a former Neshannock Township supervisor and former chairman of the Lawrence County Republican Party and current committeeman; Shirley A. Sallmen of Shenango Township and Dan Vogler, a 19-year incumbent.
The Democratic candidates are Chris Sainato, a former state representative for 28 years; Jeffrey A. Scrim, a retired New Castle fireman and former New Castle School Board member for eight years, and Loretta Spielvogel, a first-term incumbent commissioner.
Richard L. Rapone, an incumbent for 16 years, is seeking reelection on the Democratic ballot to his four-year seat as county treasurer.
William Messner, an investment advisor and U.S. Navy submarine veteran, is the lone Republican nominee. Barring successful write-in campaigns, both will be nominated in the primary and face each other in November.
Other county races in the upcoming primary are the election of a coroner, prothonotary, clerk of courts and controller the six-year district judge in Court 53-3-01.
District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, incumbent, has cross-filed for re-election to his position on both ballots. He is unopposed.
Incumbent Richard “R.J.” Johnson is seeking re-election and is unopposed on the Democratic ballot for the four-year position of coroner. There are no Republican candidates.
Incumbent Jodi Klabon-Esoldo is seeking reelection to the four-year seat of prothonotary and clerk of courts and is unopposed on the Democratic ballot. There are no Republican candidates.
Controller David J. Prestopine is running for re-election to his position on the Republican ballot. He is unopposed, and there is no Democratic candidate.
