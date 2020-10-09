The Lawrence County commissioners are looking for answers as to why nearly $375,000 was paid out in overtime so far this year at the Lawrence County jail.
Commissioner Morgan Boyd brought the matter to light at the commissioners' meeting Tuesday when they voted to transfer $30,000 from the jail's temporary/part-time line item in its budget into a staff overtime line item. Boyd said the transfer is "a stopgap" to carry the fund through the end of the year.
He called the situation "simply unacceptable."
The warden, Brian Covert, is expected to attend the commissioners' public meeting Tuesday to present a plan for reducing the overtime, Boyd said. "It's a glaring issue," he said.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, who is chairman of the prison board, pointed out that the $30,000 stopgap is with three months still left in the year.
Meanwhile, Boyd said the commissioners have asked Covert to come up with an explanation of why the overtime costs are so high and a plan to cut back on the overtime payments of the jail staff. Boyd explained Wednesday that even though the jail population is down by more than a third, the overtime costs are so high because the jail is understaffed.
"You accumulate that level because there's a shortage on manpower, and we're going to fix it," he said, adding that the $375,000 amounts to about a tenth of a mill in taxes.
The jail had to open another cell block earlier this year in order to comply with social distancing of inmates as a result of COVID-19, Boyd pointed out. "We had to minimize the opportunity for an outbreak in the jail."
And while the county was able to recoup some of that money through COVID-19 funding, there is a need to fill some of the full-time and part-time positions to reduce the overtime, he said.
Even though the population is down, we're still incurring additional staffing costs," he said. "I'm going to wait to see what his plan is, but it will probably come down to hiring a combination of part-time and full-time personnel."
The jail has 12 to 15 full-time and six to eight part-time positions that are not filled right now, Boyd said, adding that not all of those need to be filled.
He added that five captains at the jail who are salary employees were approved by salary board to make straight overtime. However, they are making time and a half.
"It's an unsustainable scenario when we're looking at cuts across the board," he said.
