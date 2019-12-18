The Lawrence County commissioners have begun saying goodbye since two of the three elected officials will be leaving office at the end of the year.
At Tuesday's meeting held at the Downtown YMCA, commissioner chairman Dan Vogler mentioned his two friends, Steve Craig and Bob Del Signore, would be leaving the board of commissioners, but both have as board members and chairmen of the YMCA in the past. He said Craig served on the board for 25 years, and is still a member, and Del Signore served for even longer.
Vogler also noted the commissioners typically hold their final meetings of each month "on the road" away from the courthouse, and that lunch at those meetings is catered by WesBanco.
Craig praised the Downtown YMCA for anchoring its end of the downtown and for its programs which include scholarships offered to disadvantaged youth and programs for home-schooled students, which allows them to meet other students from the community. He also praised Maria McKee, the YMCA's director. Craig added that the YMCA offers multiple sites, including the downtown site, the Y Zone in Neshannock Township and the Dek Hockey rink near the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
Craig, who has served for 16 years and in the planning office for 15 years before that, and Del Signore, who has served for eight years as commissioner, said they will have comments at the next meeting.
Del Signore conducted the meeting.
The commissioners:
•Contracted with the PA SAVIN program to notify victims of a crime when the defendant is released on bail, is moved to a new facility, released, escapes or dies.
•Voted 2-0-1 with Craig abstaining, to relocate the Lawrence County coroner's office to the New Castle police station at 303 E. North St. They approved a 12-month lease not to exceed $500 per month, contract with Litrenta Construction LLC to remodel the space and with Comcast Business to provide two phone lines and internet service in the new location.
The request was made by Coroner-elect Richard "R.J." Johnson, who is currently the chief deputy coroner. Craig noted that Russell Noga is coroner until Jan. 6, 2020, and the action "would be premature for us to take." He said the new board of commissioners should be voting on the agreement "that they will have to live with and pay for."
He also said it would have been better to have had a request by Noga or a letter from him supporting the move.
Vogler and Del Signore, noting that Johnson will be taking over as coroner in two weeks and that he is chief deputy coroner, approved the request.
•Extended contracts with Adelphoi Village of Latrobe, and Avanco International of Camp Hill, at the request of Lawrence County Children and Youth Services.
•Approved a contract with Weiss Burkardt Kramer of Pittsburgh to represent the Lawrence County Board of Assessment Appeals in a potential litigation on properties claiming tax exemption, not to exceed $1,500 and to remove the name of Dan Vogler from the document, replacing it with "the chairman of the Lawrence County commissioners."
•Authorized the Bureau of Voter Services to apply for financial assistance through the Department of State Grants for Election Modernization and Security Programs to cover mandated changes to the election code. Voter Services director Ed Allison said new equipment must be purchased and grants will reimburse counties up to 60 percent for the purchase or long-term lease of DPS-certified voting systems.
•Authorized the Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority to use $50,000 from the demolition fund for housing demolition. County administrator James Gagliano Jr., making the request, said the fund currently contains $59,000. He said it was established by the state which increase to deed recording/transfer fees by $15 to control blight. He said in excess of $90,000 has been allocated to the Redevelopment Authority for demolition and most has been allocated to New Castle.
•Approved a reallocation of $17,000 within the Lawrence County Sheriff's office to purchase a vehicle.
•Approved the transfer of $21,000 within various courthouse offices.
•Read a letter from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation noting a culvert will be replaced on Youngstown-Poland Road.
Also attending the meeting were members of Cub Scout Pack 743, John, Patrick and Nicholas Ditch and their Den Mother and actual mother Rita Ditch. John is working on a badge and questioned the commissioners following the meeting.
