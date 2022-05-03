The Lawrence County jail warden and assistant warden, on paid administrative leave since November, have been given their exit nods with settlements.
The alternative to those agreements, according to Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd, would have been a lengthy, costly federal lawsuit with an unknown outcome.
The commissioners Tuesday publicly ratified individual separation agreements between the county and Warden Brian Covert and Deputy Warden Jason Hilton.
Both were placed on paid administrative leave last November after the county received a letter from the jail labor union, contending corrections officers were resigning because Covert and Hilton’s management created a “hostile work environment” resulting in inadequate staffing to fill shifts and causing a safety issue.
Covert, in reaction to the Teamsters letter, submitted a resignation letter to the prison board demanding certain terms, including being placed on administrative leave. County solicitor Jason Medure advised the board at the time certain other matters also came up regarding the two, which were not publicly disclosed, and Covert’s letter was placed on hold.
That’s when Medure, at the county’s direction, entered settlement agreement negotiations with Covert and Hilton.
Under the pact approved Tuesday, the county agreed to retain Covert as warden until his 20th year of service begins Feb. 26, 2023. Until then he will use his 261 hours of vacation time, 1,400 hours of accrued sick time and 48 hours of accrued personal time. and any time that he will continue to accrue until that date. Any day after the county will schedule an unpaid work day.
Hilton will remain as deputy warden under the agreement until he reaches 20 year of service on Oct. 6. He also will use his 280 hours of vacation time, 1,400 hours of allotted sick time and 24 hours of personal time he has accrued and continues to accrue until then. For any sick or vacation time that remains unused after that, the county will pay him at a rate of $30 per day by the next regularly scheduled payday thereafter.
In short, the two jail officials will receive their compensation but will no longer return to work in their positions.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, chairwoman of the prison board, noted Medure spearheaded the negotiations toward a settlement the past several months “and he came up with a settlement and release agreement that is beneficial to all involved.”
The county prison board voted last month to recommend the commissioners approve the agreements.
“I take no pleasure in casting either one of these votes,” Boyd commented Tuesday. “In an ideal world, we wouldn’t have to do this. The alternative to these release agreements is a very long and very costly federal lawsuit, where it’s a coin toss who wins.
“In the long run, while this is not a pleasant action the board is taking today, the alternative would cost the taxpayers a hell of a lot more in taxpayer dollars,” he said.
“It’s a coin toss of what the outcome would be,” Spielvogel agreed, adding, “ I believe that our solicitor really dug into this and did what he could to come up with a comfortable settlement,” so the county wouldn’t have its corrections facility in limbo for several years down the road.
Medure commented at the April 20 prison board meeting that the settlements were negotiated between him and the attorney representing Covert and Hilton.
The sole purpose was to get both parties to their 20-year service dates using days they’ve already accumulated, he explained, adding that neither will run out of days off they have coming to them before they hit their 20th year of service.
“I think it’s a fair resolution for both parties,” Medure told the prison board. “It provides a level of certainty for the county, which is always good when you’re dealing with employee separation, and it also provides a level of fairness to the employees, who obviously are longstanding employees (of 20 years).”
The board at that prison board meeting also voted to name acting warden Michael J. Mahlmeister to the title of superintendent of Lawrence County Corrections, pending creation of the position by the county salary board. His pay in that title, subject to salary board approval, is recommended to be $85,000 for the year.
The board also discussed other management position changes that would have to be approved by the salary board, including elimination of the warden and deputy warden positions once they become vacant.
