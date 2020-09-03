The Lawrence County commissioners on Tuesday approved a revision of the Public Safety Department’s pandemic plan.
Department director Jeff Parish told the commissioners that the plan is routinely reviewed every couple of years, and when COVID-19 arrived in March, it was pulled again for examination.
“We made a few tweaks with the COVID-19, just to make sure we were in line with everything,” Parish said. “We did the whole plan from front to back. We changed a lot of it instead of just doing a page update here and there.”
The update was done by department intern Bucky Wiech, who is in line to earn a master’s degree in public health this fall from Slippery Rock University. Wiech, Parish said, reached out to other counties and municipalities to see how they were adjusting, and to determine what steps might be incorporated locally.
Weich explained that in examining the existing pandemic plan, he saw that it had been written specifically to address an influenza pandemic.
“That made sense because our last major pandemic was the H1N1 or swine flu in 2009,” he said. “However, taking that plan and applying it to our current situation was a bit challenging.
“So I went through to make sure that any references, any specific information to pandemic influenza, were revised and made so that it could be generally applicable across all pandemics, not just flu-like ones.”
Still, Wiech said, he didn’t want to lose any specific information related to a flu pandemic, so he also created a series of appendices at the end of the plan. These include threat assessments on various pathogens that could rise to pandemic level events.
“Aside from that,” he said, “from the concept of operations, which is sort of the meat of the plan — that’s what the county is going to do in response to these things — it’s been revised as to available WHO and CDC data.
“Specifically, there’s three phases, and six phases within those. That’s going to be our operation for how we’re going to work through this, one through six: different priorities with different levels of threat.”
