A new four-year labor contract for about 105 Lawrence County courthouse employees includes wage increases ranging from three to 4.25 percent each year.
The commissioners at their public meeting Tuesday unanimously approved a four-year bargaining agreement for court-related and court-appointed employees with Teamsters Local 261. The pact covers the court-appointed employees in the offices of adult probation, county Court of Common Pleas, district judges, domestic relations and juvenile probation, and the court-related offices of the district attorney, prothonotary, clerk of courts and orphan’s court, public defender, register recorder and the sheriff.
Negotiations toward the agreement had been ongoing for about two years. The workers did not work under a contract last year and were paid according to a bargaining agreement that expired on 2021.
They previously were under a bargaining agreement with Construction and General Laborers Union Local 964.
The new agreement with Teamsters, negotiated on the county’s behalf by Adminstrator Joe Venasco and Solicitor Jason Medure, is retroactive to Jan. 1 this year and extends through Dec. 31, 2026.
Its terms provide the staff members with raises of 4.25 percent for this year, retroactive, and three percent beginning Jan. 1, 2024; three percent in 2025 and 2.75 percent for 2026.
The employees also will pay four percent of the premium cost of their health care insurance for the first two years of the contract, 2023 and 2024, up to a maximum of $47 per pay, and five percent, up to a maximum of $57 per pay, for the second two years of the pact.
Cost-sharing for eye and dental coverage will go into effect in 2024.
The county will provide COBRA health benefits to retirees from age 62 until they are 65, if requested, with the retiree being responsible for payment of the health care rate. Any changes in the premiums through the term of the agreement will be the retiree’s responsibility.
Additionally, the county is providing a uniform allowance of $1,000 per worker for newly hired adult and juvenile probation officers, court security officers after a 90-day probationary period, and $50 every year thereafter.
Workers who have master’s degrees will be paid an additional $500 per year, and those with doctorate degrees will be paid a bonus of $1,000 per year, incorporated into their hourly rates.
Workers assigned as firearms, taser and handcuff instructors, motivational interviewers, youth level of service, case plan trainers and epic trainers will be paid $300 a year stipends. Trainers must provide certificates as proof.
The pay increases could set a precedence for various other courthouse labor contracts that currently are or will soon be in negotiations.
Currently, the sheriff’s department employees are negotiating a separate contract. The Teamsters contract for the jail expires Dec. 31. The bargaining agreement for the Lawrence County detectives expires Dec. 31, 2025, and the labor contract for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2902, which covers the general row offices in the courthouse, expires at the end of 2024, according to information from the county human resources office.
