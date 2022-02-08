A decision to move a Lawrence County magisterial district court into the former Tuscany Square restaurant building in Neshannock Township has been cemented.
The county commissioners — after hearing a proposal from Michael Wish of Wish Development on retrofitting the building at 3470 Wilmington Road at his own expense and with his own plans — voted unanimously for a 20-year contract under which the county would lease about half of the building for the court and offices of District Judge Rick Russo.
Russo’s district, 53-3-03, encompasses the townships of Neshannock, Hickory, Plain Grove, Pulaski, Shenango, Scott, Washington and Wilmington, and the boroughs of South New Castle, New Wilmington and Volant.
The county will be paying $5,000 per month in rent for the first five years of the agreement at the new location. After that, the base rate will increase every five years, under the contract terms. The county is responsible for maintenance and furnishing of the court.
Wish addressed the commissioners before their vote Tuesday, commenting, “We’re pleased to be partnering with the county to provide what I believe will be a very fine governmental style building and professionally suited for District Judge Russo.”
He explained the existing awning will be removed and a bronze paint will be used on the roof, and signs for the judge’s office will be posted outside. The interior will be fitted with a custom floor plan which is generous in space for current and future use, Wish said. He added that the plans should meet any concerns about future growth of the district.
Wish said his company has solid experience in terms of making secure buildings, having worked with federal and state governments and law enforcement agencies with installation of shatterproof and bulletproof glass and wall assemblies.
He said he anticipates having the building ready to turn over to Russo for his court within 180 days, but he feels certain it could be even sooner.
“If we’re delayed, we have a very stiff monetary penalty of $300 per day (that his company would pay the county) if we don’t bring it in on time,” Wish said. “We tried to write our terms sheet in a way that makes this a risk-free situation for the county.”
He said the space to be leased as the court will involve 2,910 square feet, and the exterior patio will have a roof built over it, where the waiting room will be located. The building itself is more than 5,000 square feet, and Wish said it is identified in the terms sheet that the landlord will not lease the remaining space for uses that are not appropriate, such as bars, gambling facilities or other similar uses.
“We will negotiate in good faith the uses for the other portion of the building,” he said.
He emphasized that the floor plan for the court is “generous,” and he prided his architect, Tony Burrelli, for being able to lay out an efficient space without wasted space in hallways and other areas.
“It’s a good choice,” Russo said in a phone conversation Tuesday. “It addresses some of my concerns, that it’s centrally located to the population of my district, and it will be a dignified looking court, which is important. Security was another concern, and it looks like it’s been addressed,” he said.
Wish said the agreement benefits the county in that the county is not trying to be a real estate developer and hiring its own contractor.
“I appreciate your wisdom in recognizing that an expert in that area can bring value to the situation,” he said, adding, “Going this route, I think you’re saving literally couple years and potentially a situation that could literally go sideways on you.”
The county previously had spent nearly half a million dollars on the purchase of a house on Wilmington Road that the former board of commissioners purchased in 2018 with the intention of housing the court there, and that purchase did go sideways. The house stood empty for four years after encountering stormwater and sewer issues, and the layout and architectural plans were deemed unsuitable to house the court.
The current board commissioners, after wrestling with what to do with the house, accepted an offer and sold it to a commercial business to be used as corporate offices.
Meanwhile, the has been paying rent to house the court in two separate office spaces in the Allshouse Plaza in Neshannock Township, which it has outgrown. The court has been located for more than four decades.
“We would be remiss if we didn’t thank (Dave) Allshouse, who has been our landlord for decades,” Commissioner Dan Vogler said, noting the county has always had a good relationship with him.
“It’s been a longtime coming. It has been painstaking, excruciating to make some kind of a decision and bring that to a close,” Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel commented about the resolve. She pointed out that the agreement upholds Russo’s preference to keep the court in Neshannock Township.
“It’s finally coming to fruition and it’s another page that we get to close,” Spielvogel said.
“I’m glad this story is finally coming to an end with a solution that works for every party involved,” Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd commented.
