The Lawrence County commissioners by unanimous vote Tuesday approved a list of 156 small businesses that claimed losses as a result of COVID-19 to receive relief funds.

They will collectively receive more than $3 million.

Additionally, 19 nonprofit agencies will receive a total of nearly $366,000 to compensate them for losses during shutdown from the state coronavirus restrictions.

Small businesses and nonprofit agencies were encouraged to apply for the funds from a $7.7 million grant the county received to provide the financial relief for local governments, businesses, nonprofit organizations and other entities.

The county also is doling out some of the funds to municipalities and to agencies in other categories. The commissioners had hired consultants from Pittsburgh to assist with the records and application standards so that the spending of the funds can be audited.

Alexis Eardley, planner and grant writer with the county planning department, processed all of the applications, starting on her first day on the job, Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel pointed out.

Those businesses and agencies receiving the grant money were ones that qualified under the terms set forth by the commissioners, commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said. "If a business met the requirements, it went on the list."

If a business did not qualify, Eardley reached out to its owners to work with them.

Boyd emphasized that every business that applied and qualified for the dollars is receiving the money, and every nonprofit agency that applied was approved. The amount given to the businesses is $27,000 more than the initial $3 million that was allotted for them, Boyd said.

Eardley explained that when an application was received, the county compared its gross revenues from March through June 2019 to its gross revenues those four months during 2020. The businesses showing losses were eligible for up to $25,000 each, she said.

She pointed out that any expenses or special purchases businesses had met to accommodate COVID-19 can be claimed through a separate application from the Personal Protection Equipment Fund under the grant. The deadline for those funds is "rolling," she said, meaning no deadline is set yet for that money.

Applicants are to provide the receipts for the purchases of such COVID-19 items as plexiglass, disinfectants, masks, gloves and even possibly tents and tables for restaurants that set up outdoor dining, Spielvogel pointed out. Up to $2,000 per business is available through that pot of funds, she said.

Boyd emphasized that "no politics" were involved in distributing the loss funds to the businesses and nonprofits, and no "discretionary" money was afforded by the commissioners. They did, however, increase the maximum receivable amount from $15,000 to $50,000 for four non-profit agencies that have "immense historical and cultural value to the county." Those are the New Castle Playhouse, the Lawrence County Historical Society, the Lawrence County Fair and the Lawrence County YMCA. Those agencies, however, must be able to meet that amount of loss to receive the maximum, because the county cannot give in excess of what the company or nonprofit lost, he said.

"These dollars are federal dollars, they are not county dollars," Commissioner Dan Vogler pointed out. "They are dollars that were put together in Washington between the administration and Congress and sent out to all 50 states. The governors allocated the dollars to each county. We were one of the recipients and there are requirements the feds require us to follow."

Boyd noted that if businesses are calling and saying they missed the deadline for the funds, they can still turn in their applications. There may still be a chance that the federal government may release more money, or that the other categories such as the municipalities that are getting funds may not use them all and they can be re-appropriated before the Dec. 31 deadline.

The municipalities have until Oct. 31 to designate how they will use their funds. The amounts the municipalities were allocated was determined by population.

"We appreciate that the feds have done this, that the governor has forwarded our share to us and that the businesses and nonprofits took the time to fill out applications," Vogler said.

"We followed the same guidelines the federal and state governments did, to make ours in line with them," Spielvogel commented. "Our consultants came in repeatedly and had meetings and they put the application together for auditing purposes so that at the end of the year, we'll have followed every guideline. We still have to account for what we did with $7.7 million."

"So I was very glad we brought in professionals to assist us," she said, adding, "I feel very confident we have followed the guidelines."

