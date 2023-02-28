The Lawrence County commissioners have appointed a new chairman to preside over their meetings after next week.
Commissioners Morgan Boyd and Loretta Spielvogel at their regular meeting Tuesday named Dan Vogler to sit as chairman of the board, beginning at noon March 7. That is the last day that Boyd, as chairman, will preside over the commissioners meeting, and that will be his last regular public meeting as a commissioner. Then he will hand the gavel over to Vogler.
Boyd has tendered his resignation from his elected county commissioner seat effective March 10, to accept a state government position of special assistant to the secretary of Community and Economic Development, a position appointed by DCED Secretary Rick Siger.
Boyd, a Republican, crossed party lines over the summer to endorse and support Shapiro, a Democrat, in his campaign for governor.
Vogler did not vote on his own appointment to the chairmanship at Tuesday’s commissioners meeting, because he was in Pittsburgh, attending his final meeting of the Regional Industrial Development Corporation (RIDC) board of directors. He has been a member of that board for 18 years and an elected county commissioner since 2004.
The chairman of the board of commissioners typically is the top vote-getter in an election. Vogler was the top vote-getter in the last commissioners race four years ago, but had relinquished his chairmanship to Boyd. Now he is assuming the title. Vogler previously had served 16 years as the commissioners chairman during his tenure.
Meanwhile, the four Lawrence County Common Pleas judges have been accepting applications for the position of commissioner, to temporarily succeed Boyd. Candidates must be Republicans and must have been registered Republican since Boyd was elected. The cutoff date for those applications was Feb. 28.
Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto said Tuesday afternoon that he has received nine applications or letters of intent from people wanting to fill Boyd’s term as commissioner. He said he intends to present the names to the other judges on Thursday, and they will schedule interviews of the applicants.
He anticipates their appointing someone to the position by mid-March, he said. Whoever is appointed to Boyd’s commissioner seat will serve until Jan. 8, when three newly elected commissioners will be sworn into office.
The positions of all three commissioners expire at the beginning of January. Candidates have until Tuesday to return their signed petitions to the county elections office, to be on the May 16 primary ballot.
