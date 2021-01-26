The Lawrence County commissioners named several local lawyers to serve in various county court capacities this year.
The appointments are annual, for various court functions. They are:
•Susan Papa, county truancy master. Papa has held the position for several years. She will be paid $85 per hour.
•Joann Nene as custody master for child custody conferences at a pay of $85 per hour.
•John Bongivengo, Larry J. Puntereri, Deborah A. Shaw and Carolyn Flannery as court-appointed counsel for all juvenile matters assigned by the courts. They will be paid $24,000 for the year.
•Robert Barletta, John Bongivengo, Michael Bonner, Joseph Kearney and William Panella as court-appointed counsel for criminal cases. The attorneys are called on to represent defendants when there is a conflict with attorneys in the public defender's office. They each will be paid $24,000 a year.
Commissioner Morgan Boyd noted that appointing them by contract is a cost-savings to the county and the courts over the courts hiring an attorney whenever one is needed.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel noted that the names are submitted to the commissioners by President Judge Dominick Motto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.