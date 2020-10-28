The Lawrence County commissioners meeting on Tuesday was postponed and will be held Friday morning.
The meeting was moved because some employees of the office were still awaiting COVID-19 test results. An employee of the office had tested positive for the virus, commissioner Morgan Boyd said Sunday. The employee is not an elected official.
Friday's meeting will be at 10 a.m. in the first floor meeting room. The prison board meeting for the week is canceled.
