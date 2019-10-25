The Lawrence County commissioners are changing their meeting schedule for the next couple of weeks.
The commissioners will meet at noon Tuesday in the Wampum Gymnasium in Wampum Borough. The building is located at 372 Main St. in Wampum Borough. For those who are traveling there from Ellwood City or south of Wampum, they should follow Route 18, because the bridge on Route 288 is under construction.
