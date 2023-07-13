The retention of an assistant Lawrence County solicitor is one of several appointments that the county commissioners approved at their regular meeting this week.
The commissioners executed a three-year contract with Emily Sanchez-Parodi to provide legal services as their assistant solicitor. She will be paid a total of $45,000 over the three years, or $15,000 per year, payable through 36 monthly installments. The agreement is retroactive to May 31 when her previous contract in that position expired.
Sanchez-Parodi also is one of the county's full-time assistant district attorneys, a position for which she draws a separate salary this year of $62,577.
As an assistant solicitor, Sanchez-Parodi's duties will include such services as Right-to-Know requests and aiding the county Solicitor Jason Medure in court appearances. She is to be supervised directly by Medure, according to the agreement.
The commissioners also reappointed Joseph Ambrosini of West Middlesex and John Long of North Beaver Township to two-year terms on the New Castle Federated Library System board of directors, expiring June 30, 2025.
They additionally appointed four people to the Workforce Investment Board of Lawrence and Mercer counties. The board is comprised of a majority of private sector members, at least two representatives each of local educational entities, labor organizations and economic development agencies.
The appointees are: Tammy Bartbati of PA CareerLink, Joseph Miller, plant manager of Berner International, and Susan Lauterbach, Ph.D., of LARK Enterprises, all three-year terms, and Benjamin Bush, CEO of the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce and economic development, a four-year term.
