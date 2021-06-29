Commissioners end COVID-19 disaster declaration

After 470 days and 216 residents lost to COVID-19, Lawrence County is no longer under an emergency declaration for the virus.
The county's commissioners — Chairman Morgan Boyd and Loretta Spielvogel — approved the resolution at Tuesday's meeting. Commissioner Dan Vogler did not attend. The declaration had been in place since March 17, 2020. Through Tuesday, 7,688 residents had tested positive for the virus since last year, while 216 deaths were reported.
"Sometimes, I think we get a little bit lost in statistics," Boyd said from prepared remarks. "I'm as guilty as anyone at that. I think it's important to note the tremendous human impact just of this virus. Just in Lawrence County alone, that's 216 families who will never see their loved ones again. Sons and daughters, mothers and fathers of 216 residents will never celebrate another Christmas, another Easter, another Thanksgiving, a Hanukkah. They'll never see them smiling across the dinner table or laughing at family reunions. That, at the end of the day, is the true cost of COVID-19."
(Jump to Boyd's comments at the 26:11 mark.)
Globally, there is a better grasp on the virus that was at first thought to be a death sentence if contracted, Boyd said. He mentioned the peak for Lawrence County was Dec. 10 when 105 new cases were reported. Eleven days later, the first vaccines were given out in the county at UPMC Jameson.
Because of the vaccine rollout, the county reports just a couple new cases a day six months later, allowing businesses to reopen and at-risk populations the chance to reconnect.
"While the crisis is not behind us entirely, I am confident the worst of it is past," Boyd said.
Spielvogel echoed those thoughts.
"When the going gets tough, the tough get going and we have done that repeatedly again and again and again to show the spirit that we have as a community to be able to overcome," she said.
Boyd pointed to the residents of the county who helped keep it intact. He pointed to people like Dr. Mark Kauffman, Hugh Coryea and Linda Rupert who were instrumental in numerous food drives that fed thousands. He also pointed to everyday residents.
"Across the county, their efforts give me hope for a better tomorrow," he said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Lawrence County has facilitated
•374 grants to businesses and nonprofits largely through efforts of planning department
•50,000 units of PPE to first responders and nursing homes
•$270,000 in food assistance programs
•21 were municipalities received COVID-19 funding
•$300,000 in rental and utility payments
•$250,000 sent to volunteer fire departments
•$6,739,831.05 state, federal and local funding back into community
