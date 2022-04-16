Whether Lawrence County should use its one-time allocation of federal funds to plug deficits in the county budget is a matter of disagreement between two commissioners.
Sentiments about government spending were aired Tuesday between Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel and Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd. Their positions were looked upon by the third commissioner, Dan Vogler, as “a healthy discussion.”
Spielvogel took issue publicly with comments Boyd made at a previous meeting that if the county doesn’t tighten spending it could be facing a $1-million deficit in a couple of years that could prompt a tax increase or possible layoffs.
And while Spielvogel suggests using some of the one-time allocation from COVID funds to plug anticipated holes in the budget during the next two years, Boyd feels those funds would be better used on infrastructure to promote future development to generate more tax base.
He said that the one-time allocation will run out, expressing concern that if unnecessary county government spending is not curbed, the county could be looking at a potential tax increase or layoffs in a couple of years when that money is gone.
Spielvogel, reading a prepared statement Tuesday, said she “begs to differ” with Boyd’s claim that the county’s surplus fund is dwindling.
She claimed because of his earlier comments, she received calls and text messages from employees worried about their jobs and from residents concerned there could be a tax increase due to the deficit.
She touted the previous Trump administration for providing funds during COVID through the CARES Act to help government entities continue operations without cutting services. As COVID waged on, the Biden administration provided more funds through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), she said.
Lawrence County is receiving $16.8 million in ARPA funding. Half was received last year and a second installment is anticipated in August or September this year, she said.
She reasoned “of that amount, we can use up to $10 million at our discretion.”
Reading a financial report from the county controller’s office, she noted that the general fund currently has $6.184 million, the COVID fund has $8.292 million, a capital expense account has $1.5 million (for building improvements) and operating reserves are at $2.75 million ($250,000 less than what Boyd had projected).
“That’s a total of $18 million in our bank accounts, not including the additional $8.4 million to come later this year,” she said.
A BUDGET PICTURE
Boyd explained in a conversation Thursday “there’s a difference between cash flow and budget.”
The county’s payroll every two weeks costs between $500,000 to $1 million. The county pays $6.2 million annually in health insurance to cover all county employees, he explained. “We’re cash poor in January and cash rich in April when taxes come in. The general fund has $36 million. We don’t just get that in January.”
Rather, it amasses as tax money rolls in.
In addition to meeting operating expenses, the county at the beginning of this year borrowed $2.5 million with 0.92 percent interest in a tax revenue anticipation note to meet county expenses until property tax money comes in, and it still owes that entire debt, according to information from the county treasurer’s office.
Treasurer Richard L. Rapone said the first payments on it will be made at the end of the tax discount period in May.
The county learned Thursday its software in the county assessment office needs to be replaced, an unbudgeted or anticipated expense of more than $500,000, because the program is no longer supported, Boyd said. That money will likely come from COVID funds.
A roof replacement of the courthouse for $750,000 will be paid from funds from the capital reserve fund. The information technology upgrade throughout the government center will cost $1 million, money already designated from COVID dollars being run through the capital reserve account. Boyd noted very penny in the capital reserve account is budgeted for specific capital projects.
“It’s not rainy day money,” he said.
Although the county is permitted to use its federal COVID money for infrastructure enhancements such was water, sewer and utility expansions, and improvements at the airport and its parks, “as far as I’m concerned, we will first use the money to get us through any shortfalls we encounter,” Spielvogel declared, adding the county needs to control spending but it’s not on the verge of bankruptcy.
“This is probably first time ever that the county has had such a monetary surplus, and it will probably never happen again,” she said. “I know I’m only one vote, but I will say here and now that I will not vote to cut services, lay off employees or raise taxes while there is at least $10 million sitting in our bank accounts.”
Boyd argued the COVID money “is not surplus funding, it’s reserve funding.”
The county’s general fund by next year will be $40 million, with a likely deficit of $1 million, he projected, countering at the meeting that it is “fiscally irresponsible and atrocious fiscal policy to draw down reserves without any expectation of replenishing or refilling those reserves, because what you’re doing is creating a massive fiscal deficit. That’s what we saw in 2018 and 2019, and that’s what caused us to raise taxes in 2020.”
The reality was a deficit of more than $2 million in 2018 and 2019, he said. When the current board of commissioners took office, its only choice, because of past spending, was to either raise taxes or cut services.
“We elected to make the decision — unanimously, I might add — to raise taxes.”
“With those reserve funds right now, the only scenario in which we will not have to raise taxes after we expend this funding is if we invest in economic development and infrastructure,” he reasoned.
“If we expect one-time federal stimulus funding to plug a budget gap that is not the result of COVID-19 — and our revenues have stabilized to pre-COVID numbers — any deficit we incur will not go away if we deplete our reserves,” he continued. “You’re advocating for a tremendous tax hike if we deplete that reserve,” Boyd told Spielvogel.
He reminded her of her campaign quote in the newspaper when she was a commissioner candidate, that, “The budget is tight and we have to make sure the money is spent wisely. If we can only afford hamburger, we can’t go out and buy steak, or sooner or later we won’t have any money to buy hamburger, either.”
She responded she will “definitely advocate” that COVID money needs to be used to stabilize the budget, and that infrastructure funds can possibly come from other state and federal funding sources.
“You can’t budget on hope,” Boyd said. “You have to budget on facts, statistics and realities. I will not vote for an unbalanced budget going into 2023. If we use this funding to plug operational deficits, it might be a safety net for a couple years, but you’ll be marching toward an incredible amount of economic pain because of a tax increase — or in the form of personnel cuts — because that’s the only area of operation we have left to dig into. That’s where we are right now.”
Vogler said the county is fortunate it got the federal CARES money it did.
“With the American Rescue Plan money, we have an opportunity to find a healthy balance between the internal need of this organization and the needs of our community,” he said.
He said that other counties are looking to divide their ARPA dollars into how it goes out into the community and maintaining a level of property taxes in the next two years.
“County government has only one primary source of revenue, and that’s the property tax,” he pointed out.
“I’m looking forward to more healthy discussions and coming up with a consensus that allows us to balance our internal needs and the external needs of our community. I’m willing to achieve that,” Vogler said.
OFFICE EXPENSE
IN QUESTION
Boyd also had criticized the commissioners office’s spending on three standing desks — one for Spielvogel and two of the commissioners office staff. He had vetoed the purchase, but Spielvogel and Vogler approved it.
Spielvogel took issue with Boyd’s claim that the desks cost $900 and the money was unbudgeted.
“The desks were $600 and one was for me,” she said. “They weren’t specifically (itemized) in the budget, but neither are paper clips, staples, pens, paper clips, et cetera,” she reasoned.
Attempts to obtain the exact cost of the desks from the county controller’s office were unsuccessful Thursday because not all of the invoices were received yet. According to one invoice, the total projection for the purchase was about $730.
