A program to transport senior citizens to grocery stores and farm markets will continue this year in Lawrence County with the help of a contribution approved by the county commissioners.
At their regular meeting Tuesday, the commissioners committed $4,660 for the Senior Citizen Nutritional Shopping Program coordinated by Lawrence County Social Services. The program uses the Allied Community Transportation System buses to transport seniors aged 65 or older to grocery stores and farm markets to buy fresh food more often.
Vanessa A. Lovlie, special projects officer for the program, explained that seniors who want to use the program pay $1 per trip.
“It gives them better access (to stores) and they have fun with it as well,” she said.
ACTS bills the Pennsylvania Lottery for 85 percent of the program cost. The seniors each pay $1 to ride, and the county has been paying the difference, she said.
She added that the program gives people accessible, affordable transportation to buy fresh groceries.
The ACTS vans travel to grocery stores and markets throughout Lawrence County, including those in Ellwood City.
Those who use the service often have no other means to go to a store and buy groceries. ACTS buses take the people to buy groceries at Walmart and other grocery centers. Eligibility for the service is age only, and seniors can use farmer’s market vouchers as well.
In 2019, a total of 130 senior citizens were served by the program, and none in that number were duplicate riders.
The service provided a total of 2,595 trips, and the citizens paid $2,595 in fares. The state lottery share totaled $34,488.95, and the commissioners contributed $4,429 to the program last year, according to figures that Lovlie provided.
Lovlie noted that a 5-percent increase is predicted for 2020 for the program. The agency anticipates serving 137 riders and providing 2,725 trips. The anticipated ridership revenue is estimated at $2,725, with the state lottery share being $36,250 and the county’s share, $4,660.
The county’s share amounts to $1.70 per trip, she said.
“The shopping is actually a social event,” commented Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, who has seen the program in operation. “It’s more than just going shopping.”
“It’s always been a well run program,” Commissioner Dan Vogler agreed.
Seniors wanting to enroll in the shopping ridership program should call ACTS customer service at (724) 652-5588 and fill out enrollment forms for participation.
