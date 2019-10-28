Just pick two.
Those are instructions that voters will receive on their Nov. 5 ballot when casting their votes for the Lawrence County commissioners race.
Lawrence County director of elections Ed Allison cautioned the county board of elections at a special meeting Wednesday that there could be a misunderstanding, because there are three commissioners positions open. And while people will have a tendency to vote for all three, they can only vote for two.
Otherwise, their ballot will be registered in the ballot scanner and the ballot will be kicked out of the machine as an over-vote. The voter will have to take it over to the judge of election to have it destroyed as a spoiled ballot, and will be given the chance to vote all over again.
Vote for two commissioners and not three.
The top three vote-getters will be the winners of the race.
Allison explained that overvoting for that race had never been a problem before, because with the electronic voting machines, the machines wouldn’t let you vote for more than two.
Lawrence County Commissioner Steve Craig, who sits on the election board, pointed out that the over-vote problem also could occur in any race, particularly school board races where people will be voting for several candidates.
But Allison said he sees the commissioners race as the only aberration. He cautioned that if someone blackens two ovals and then writes in a name, that also is an overvote that will be rejected.
Another issue that might pose a challenge to the new ballot scanners is a write-in campaign using stickers.
“We don’t encourage stickers,” Allison said.
The manufacturer of the county’s ballot scanners have specified a certain size and thickness of stickers that the scanners will accept, otherwise, the machines will reject them. But what’s worse is that they they could gum up the mechanisms, he said.
The only race he is aware of that could possibly have a write-in campaign with stickers is the contest for Blackhawk School Board, and most of those voters are in Beaver County, with an overlap of residents in Enon Valley in Lawrence County.
Craig, who chose not to run for re-election as a commissioner, noted that contrary to rumors seen on Facebook, he is not considering running on a write-in campaign to retain his seat.
