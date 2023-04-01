Lawrence County commissioners approved three applications for grant funding for the ongoing Ellwood City Facade Program during its most recent meeting.
The businesses are Fox & Fox P.C., Grand Paws Pet Salon & Boutique and Posies by Patti.
The Ellwood City Facade Program is a collaborative initiative between the borough of Ellwood City and its facade steering committee and the county, via the county planning and development office.
The goal of the program is to help improve the facades of businesses in the downtown area of the borough.
Each of the businesses is eligible to receive up to $5,000 in funding, with the businesses paying half of the funding for facade projects.
For example, if a business were to receive $5,000, the business is responsible to pay $2,500.
Grand Paws Pet Salon is relocating to 609 Lawrence Ave., Fox & Fox is located at 323 6th St. and Posies by Patti is located at 328 6th St.
In December, a $50,000 Pennsylvania Keystone Communities Program grant was awarded for the facade program.
In other Ellwood City-matters, the commissioners agreed to reallocate $16,000 in 2020 Community Development Block Grant-CV (Coronavirus) funding.
The funding, which was originally allocated for the Temporary Emergency Assistance to Meals Program, will now be used for the ongoing Ellwood City Borough Housing Rehabilitation Project, which is being organized by the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.
The commissioners agreed to reallocate an additional $6,296.05 from 2020 CDBG funding to the housing rehabilitation project.
The commissioners also agreed to allocate $15,000 to the annual Carpenter’s Project.
The Carpenter’s Project, which will have its 22nd annual event this year, works on housing rehabilitation and landscaping work projects in the Ellwood City Area School District and Riverside School District in Beaver County.
The funding comes from the Register and Recorder’s Affordable Action Fund, which collects funds from matters such as mortgage recordings, deed recordings and realty transfers.
