Commissioners approve new detectives union

Now there are five.
That is the number of labor union bargaining units in Lawrence County Government, as of Tuesday.
The county commissioners in a 3-0 vote at their regular meeting approved a three-year agreement with the newly formed Lawrence County Detectives Association.
The new union membership includes eight detectives in the Lawrence County District Attorney's office, including three regular detectives and five narcotics detectives, and one open position that is currently not filled. The pact provides wage increases of 2.75 percent for each year of the agreement, according to county administrator James Gagliano.
The contract, previously approved by the new union, is effective from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020.
Gagliano explained the negotiations have been smooth, with only two meetings and no stumbling blocks between the county and the detective force. At the bargaining table were Vincent Martwinski, Jeff Morell and Thomas Burke, detectives, and Gagliano, Pittsburgh attorney Michael Palumbo, Commissioner Bob Del Signore and human resources director Karen King, all representing the county.
Gagliano said terms of the agreement were based upon most of the conditions included in the Construction and General Laborers Union Local 964.
The other courthouse bargaining units are the Local 964 court-related employees, Local 964 court-appointed employees, the Teamsters Local 261 that represents the county jail workers, and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2902.
Commissioner Bob Del Signore, in reference to negotiations with the detectives, commented that "it was a pleasure working with those people. It was a nice negotiations process."
Martwinski, speaking on behalf of the detectives Tuesday afternoon, said they petitioned to withdraw from Local 964 because they felt they needed the protection of a police union. They withdrew from the Local 964 unit in June and have been considered non-union employees of the county until Tuesday when the commissioners ratified agreement, he said.
"We wanted more protection from possible police-involved incidents, such as shootings," he explained.
He said the unit also intends to join the other local police departments in the local Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 110, a fraternal organization of police and law enforcement officers.
The FOP is known to be the largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the state and represents the interests of Pennsylvania's active and retired law enforcement officers of all ranks and branches of government, according to the pafop.org website.
"We bargain (for contracts) ourselves, but the FOP will protect us in case of a police shooting," Martwinski said.
Arbiters in late August handed down the contract terms for the county's jail workers who joined the Teamsters bargaining agreement, granting more than 60 full- and part-time jail workers wage increases of 3 percent per year, for each of three years — 2018, 2019 and 2020. The increases will be retroactive to, or become effective as of Jan. 1, of each of those three years.
The incoming board of commissioners will be tasked with contract negotiations for that bargaining unit beginning next year, for a future contract for 2021 and beyond.
The AFSCME contract will end in 2021, with employees receiving 2.25 percent raises last year, 2.5 percent this year and 3 percent increases the third year, the same as all of the non-union and management workers in county government.
Local 964 employees of court-related employees had settled on a three-year contract with the county in April, retroactive to Jan. 1 and expiring Dec. 31, 2021. Those employees received a pay increase of 2 percent this year and will receive a 2.5 percent raise next year, and 2.75 percent the third year.
Negotiations between the county and the court-appointed employees bargaining unit stalled earlier this year, and the bargaining unit filed for arbitration on May 1. Those employees are members of Local 964 under a bargaining agreement that is separate from the court-related employees. An arbitration hearing was conducted for the court-appointed workers on Sept. 27, and the county is awaiting an imminent decision, Commissioner chairman Dan Vogler said Tuesday afternoon.
