In their next-to-the-last meeting of the year, the Lawrence County commissioners set the schedule for the rest of the year.
They also approved a meeting calendar for 2020 but told commissioners-elect Morgan Boyd and Loretta Spielvogel, who were in attendance of Tuesday's meeting, that they are free to make changes.
"We're required by law to advertise the schedule, but the in-coming commissioners can amend it. There is flexibility," said commissioner chairman Dan Vogler, who said he is supporting the meeting schedule advertisement but is open to change, adding, "There's nothing magical about Tuesday."
He also noted that the commissioners are not required by law to meet every week.
"Many smaller counties meet every other week. You might want to consider that," Vogler said.
Already announcing that he will step down as chairman next year, Vogler and commissioners Steve Craig and Bob Del Signore, who will both be leaving office, said meetings were held on Tuesday because they had always been.
At one time, Craig said, the commissioners met twice each week on Tuesday and Thursday. Then, they held caucus/workshop meetings on Tuesday and voting meetings on Thursday until finally deciding to meet once each week on Tuesday "because it's tradition."
According to the schedule approved, the commissioners will continue to meet at 10 a.m. each Tuesday in 2020 in the commissioners meeting room on the first floor of the Lawrence County Government Center — with the exceptions of March 24, April 28, Aug. 18, Nov. 3 and Nov. 25.
Historically, Vogler explained, the commissioners do not meet on Election Days or on County Commissioner Association of Pennsylvania conference days.
The commissioners also announced:
•They will not meet next Tuesday because that is Christmas Eve day and the courthouse is closed.
•Their final meeting of the year will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 31 in the commissioners meeting room on the ground floor of the courthouse.
•The prison board meeting, scheduled for Dec. 18 is canceled. Craig, who is prison board chairman, said a special meeting will be held Jan. 7, 2020, since he and board secretary Del Signore will be gone. and new officers should be appointed before the next scheduled meeting on Jan. 14, 2020.
On Jan. 6, 2020, all new and reelected county office holders will be sworn in at 11 a.m. in Court Room 1.
Vogler said the county code required the commissioners hold their reorganizational meeting on New Year's Day. It will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the commissioners meeting room and the annual meeting of the salary board will follow, also in the commissioners' meeting room.
In addition, the Retirement Board will meet immediately following the commissioners and/or other regularly scheduled public meetings in 2020 for Feb. 19, May 19, Aug. 18 and Nov. 17.
The Election Board will meet as needed immediately following the commissioners and/or other scheduled public meeting.
