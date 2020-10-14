Commissioners approve location of three election drop boxes in county

New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain later in the day. Morning high of 64F with temps falling to near 55. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.