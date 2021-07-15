The Lawrence County commissioners have made a few appointments to county authorities.
At their meeting Tuesday, they appointed James Gagliano of North Beaver Township to the county redevelopment authority. He is filling the vacancy of Vince Fuleno, who resigned. His term will expire on Dc. 31. Gagliano is the former county administrator. He retired from the position two years ago.
The commissioners in 2-1 votes appointed Thomas Biasucci of New Castle and Jon C. Natale of Neshannock Township to the Lawrence County Airport Authority for a five-year terms that expire May 31, 2026. Commissioner Morgan Boyd voted against both appointments, saying he had made a campaign promise that when he was elected, he would not vote for anyone to serve more than two terms on an authority.
Commissioner Dan Vogler noted that there were no other applicants expressing interest for any of the seats.
