A few appointments to boards were the only items of business Tuesday at the regular meeting of the Lawrence County commissioners.
In a 3-0 vote, the commissioners reappointed Charles "Tom" Dean of Wilmington Township to continue as a member of the county board of assessment appeals. Dean currently is the board's chairman.
In a 2 to 1 vote, they reappointed Joe Carofino of Wayne Township to the same board. Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd cast the no vote, with Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel approving Carofino.
Boyd also voted against the reappointment of Frank Telesz of Volant to the county redevelopment authority, reiterating from previous meetings that he will not vote for someone who has served a board more than two terms.
The commissioners noted that the courthouse will be closed for the Christmas and New Year's holidays on Dec. 23, 24, 27 and 31.
The commissioners will meet for their regular meetings at 10 a.m. Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. The 2022 budget will be finalized Dec. 28.
The monthly meeting of the Lawrence County Prison Board has been canceled because of a lack of business.
Vogler commented that the county budget this calendar year was impacted by an unanticipated increase in the cost of postage imposed by the U.S. postal service in August.
Boyd said that increase has been factored into the 2022 budget.
"We're at the mercy of the Postal Service," Vogler said.
