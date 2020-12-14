Help is on the way for Lawrence County residents suffering from food insecurity as COVID-19 continues to rage throughout the county.
The Lawrence County commissioners announced Monday an additional $143,855.42 in grant funding has been provided by the state's Department of Agriculture.
The food assistance grant funds will be allocated to food pantries, soup kitchens, food banks and other organizations.
Lawrence County has partnered with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to administer the program on the county's behalf.
Food pantries, soup kitchens, food banks and other organizations involved in food distribution in Lawrence County should contact the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank at (412) 460-3663 to see if the program qualifies for assistance.
Food insecure residents should also contact the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank for available county food resources.
