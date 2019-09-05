Ten local municipalities will have more money for road improvements this year with allocations they are receiving from Lawrence County's share of state liquid fuels funds.
The Lawrence County commissioners agreed Tuesday to give the communities a total of $140,000 from their state allocation this year of about $300,000.
Under state law, liquid fuels funds may be used for maintaining and repairing roads as long as a municipality obtains project approval first from PennDOT. The funds come from taxes levied on liquid fuels sales in the state.
Commissioner chairman Dan Vogler explained that the primary use of the county's annual allocation from the state is for the repair, maintenance and inspection of the county's bridges, for which the commissioners are responsible. Traditionally, if there are any funds left over, the commissioners will allocate the money to municipalities that wrote to them requesting financial help for specific road projects or road-related equipment purchases.
Vogler noted that most of the requests this year were for amounts greater than the county can afford to give, so nine of the municipalities were given an across-the-board amount of $15,000. The exception was Enon Valley Borough, which requested only $5,000 to help fill potholes in various locations in the borough.
The other nine allocations of $15,000, as requested, were for these projects that have the included price tags:
•Wilmington Township, for paving of Smith Road at a cost of $27,573; the township will pay the balance.
•Ellwood City Borough for repairs to Beaver Avenue. The borough had requested $18,000.
•Mahoning Township for repairs to Martin-Kelly Road. The township had requested $20,000.
•Washington Township, repairs to Vosler Hill Road. The township requested $65,000.
•Union Township, for purchase of a cold planer. The township requested $25,000.
•Perry Township, requested $20,000 for a new dump truck, with the municipality paying $113,000 toward the purchase.
•City of New Castle, paving of Centennial Street, with the city paying $33,000 of the cost.
•Hickory Township, several road improvement projects at a total request of $236,500.
•Pulaski Township, improvements to Cranberry Road. A total of $68,000 was requested.
The commissioners earlier this year had allocated $10,000 from the county's emergency liquid fuels funds to Mahoning Township for repair of Ricer Road after recent storms. They also agreed to replace that money in the fund with $10,000 from the allocation, in case other unforeseen emergencies arise in other locations.
In other road matters, the commissioners approved a contract change with North Beaver Contracting LLC for a Byers Avenue street improvement project in South New Castle Borough that includes drainage work. The commissioners in February had awarded a contract to North Beaver for the project in the amount of $227,177. That amount under the change will be increased to $268,000, according to deputy county planning director Doniele Russell.
She said the company found that it had to install pipes for the road drainage. The entire project, including the additional work, is being paid for with federal Community Development Block Grant funds that the county received, spanning three years.
