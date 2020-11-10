The Lawrence County commissioners are helping five municipalities with their road and bridge project this year by sharing the county's liquid fuels allocation.
The funds are granted to the county each year from the state based upon a tax on gasoline from the amount of taxes paid in fuel sales within the county. The commissioners, at their regular meeting Tuesday, approved allocations to the townships and boroughs to supplement their funds to complete specific projects.
Those municipalities, the amounts the county is giving them and their projects are:
•Ellwood City Borough, $15,900, to go toward concrete replacement on Sixth Street.
•New Beaver Borough, $69,000, for culvert repair and replacement on McBride Road.
•Wilmington Township, $46,137, for paving of Beechwood Road.
•Wayne Township, $84,843.50, for repairs to Squaw Run Road Bridge.
•Washington Township, $97,500 toward replacement of a bridge on Lake Road.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd emphasized that the amounts given do not pay for the entire projects, rather, those municipalities must come up with their own funds to finance their projects. The county liquid fuels funds supplement those, and are allocated upon request to the municipalities if they are permitted uses for the funds.
The allocations total $313,380.50 out of the $1.53 million the county has in its liquid fuels fund. The county's reserve is for its own identified transportation projects.
"We are helping them in part," Vogler said.
