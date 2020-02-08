Lawrence County government now has a definitive plan in place for how it will spend taxpayers' dollars this year.
Following a three-minute public meeting Friday, Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd declared, "We have a budget."
All three commissioners cast their approval on a 2020 spending plan that includes a general fund budget of $35,095,017, an increase of $910,561 from what was previously approved. The new budget also carries a 1-mill tax increase.
Boyd and Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, both of whom took office Jan. 6, have been instrumental in whittling away expenses in the budget with the help of Commissioner Dan Vogler, the new interim county administrator and department heads and row officers.
But in dissecting the plan for how the county's money will be received and spent this year, they found some missteps, Boyd pointed out in an interview earlier this week.
Those problems necessitated the tax increase in order to make up for an omission of the county's obligatory payment of $1.3 million to its employees pension fund.
The commissioners during their first week in office reopened the county budget after it had been adopted by the previous board on Jan. 31. The first budget had been largely prepared by county administrator James Gagliano, who has since retired, and it was approved by commissioners Vogler, Steve Craig and Bob Del Signore, before Craig and Del Signore left office.
The previous plan they had adopted had called for 0.588-mill tax increase — which was determined by the new board of commissioners to not be enough to cover expenses, even after the new board cut more than $400,000 from the document, according to Boyd.
The new millage rate for the county taxes under the newly adopted budget is 8.309 mills. That breaks down to 7.528 mills for general purposes, 0.646 for debt service and 0.135 for the Lawrence County Federated Library System.
The one-mill increase means a homeowner whose house is assessed at $100,000 will pay $100 more in county property taxes this year.
The increase is necessary, given the financial situation that the board inherited from the previous board of commissioners and the budget that was adopted Jan. 31, Boyd said in a public statement on his Facebook page. He indicated that the previous budget "was filled with unnecessary expenses and misrepresentations of revenue."
Boyd noted that the former board's budget included $1 million in anticipated revenue that was unsubstantiated; $443,749 that he called "wasteful spending," and the $1.3 million in unfunded pension liabilities.
"This budget, and the financial decisions of the board leading up to fiscal year 2020, were acts of fiscal malpractice and showed a complete disregard for the economic realities of Lawrence County," he said.
He said that during a three-week emergency rewrite of the reopened budget last month, the commissioners met with 21 department heads, row officers and court administrators to reduce the budget expenses by the $443,749.
One of those cuts was $25,000 in electrical costs from the Lawrence County Public safety building budget. That cost is paid through a state grant and was counted twice in the formerly adopted budget, Boyd pointed out.
The funding reductions also included $4,000 from a district attorney's program that hadn't received line item funding since 2017, he noted.
Another $15,000 budgeted for meals for jurors was reduced, Boyd said. In the past, $6,081 was the highest amount that was ever budgeted, Boyd said, and there have been fewer and fewer jury trials.
The commissioners contingency fund for next year has $131,035 budgeted. That compares with $250,000 from last year's spending plan.
Another $58,000 was cut from the salary and benefits of the county maintenance director. That position had been occupied by Frank Piccari, who is now working under a one-year contract granted by the former commissioners. That position will remain unfilled until 2021, Boyd said.
Another $85,966 was cut by eliminating a fifth captain's position at the jail, as a result of a low prison population, he said.
Boyd pointed out that the commissioners in analyzing the previous budget found $250,000 had been included from a jail program where the state was paying the county to house state probation violators, but that program was discontinued by the state as early as last fall, "and the former board was aware that these receipts would not be received."
The budget also previously included $250,000 in anticipated revenue from the sale of a house and property on Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township, which was intended to house a district judge's court. Boyd noted that there is no plan to sell the house, and no guarantee anyway that it would sell within a year.
"This figure has no basis in reality and is pure speculation," he said.
Boyd said the commissioners are continuing to work with the county department heads and row officers to identify other cost-saving areas.
"By and large, a lot of the work we did was an alignment of costs," Boyd said in the interview. "We got all of the county's expenses dating back to 2012, and we determined what line items we shouldn't be budgeting.
"The budget was far from perfect, and the county is far from efficient, but we will navigate the courthouse through this period of hardship and return county government to a state of fiscal stability," Boyd wrote on his Facebook page.
"Next year, every line item will start at zero, and the department heads and row officers will have to justify every dollar for everything," he said.
Spielvogel noted that during the process, the county department heads were made aware that it's going to be a difficult year.
"Everyone was willing to adjust their budgets and trim them as much as they could," she said. "We wanted to make sure that we did put money into the pension fund, because it had not been budgeted at all."
Spielvogel said last year only half of what was budgeted was put into the fund.
The $1.3 million was the amount of contribution recommended for this year by the county's pension fund managers in order for the pension account to be fully funded, she said. "It's very solvent, and we didn't want to start down that slippery slope (of not funding it)."
Vogler said of the budget, "I'm just glad that we passed it. I appreciate that the state's county code allows new boards the opportunity every four years, by law, to reopen and adjust the budget, and I think that's a good thing.
"I appreciate that this new board chose to do that, and I appreciate the hard work of my two colleagues in formulating this budget," he added.
