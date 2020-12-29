By DEBBIE WACHTER
After some administrative adjustments, the Lawrence County commissioners on Tuesday adopted the county's 2021 budget totaling $78 million with no county property tax increase.
County property taxes will remain at 8.309 mills, which breaks down to 7.528 mills for general purposes, 0.646 for debt service and 0.135 for the Lawrence County Federated Library System.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said upon their approving the financial document Tuesday that the county is starting the year with a replenished operating reserve balance of nearly $4 million.
Recapping some of the highlights of the spending plan, Boyd noted that it includes: a five percent reduction in general fund expenditures; reduces full-time staff positions by more than five percent, by attrition — meaning retirees were not replaced and open positions not filled in 2020 were removed from the budget; appropriations totaling $3,664,097 in economic and community development funding from county and various grant funding; $3,120,491 in total transportation funding, $1,412,100 specifically available for assisting municipalities with road and bridge costs; a 17 percent increase for agricultural preservation; investments in public safety and crime prevention and the 911 center; and fully replenishing the county's operating reserve.
The full budget is available for public review on the county's website at co.lawrence.pa.us.
One of the changes in the budget is restructuring of the pay of solicitors who are paid through legal advice through the commissioner's office. The commissioners recently named Jason Medure as their full-time solicitor at a pay of $65,000 this year, plus benefits.
Carolyn Flannery, who has served as assistant solicitor, has been moved to a consulting services contract status for one year by vote of the three commissioners Tuesday. Her pay under the agreement will be $25,000 per year. Her previous part-time county salary was $40,000.
Boyd noted that Flannery "has done good work" for the county, but "it didn't make sense to continue employing that level of legal assistance. This enables us to appropriately trim back our legal expenses," he said.
"I intend to vote for the resolution," Commissioner Dan Vogler said. "I don't want to lose attorney Flannery. She served us well in 2020 with election matters and right-to-know requests, of which there were many. However, my perspective on how the solicitor's office will be structured perhaps differs a little from (Boyd's). It's not quite how I would do it."
He explained that when the board hired Medure as solicitor, "I was a no vote because I didn't want to lose attorney Thomas W. Leslie. That no-vote was not a reflection on attorney Medure, and he is a great solicitor and I enjoy working with him."
He said he would vote for Flannery's contract, "but I'll support this proposal somewhat reluctantly."
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel added that Medure "has certainly risen to the challenge, and I can't say enough good about him. He did step in and do a lot of things we needed done. I think this is a fair way to go."
The commissioners hired Medure last year and placed Leslie, the retiring solicitor, on a consulting status by contract for two years. His pay under that agreement also is $25,000 per year.
