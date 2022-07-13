Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler makes it a point to keep up with the local news.
Even if it’s 104 years old.
Vogler, a Wampum native, will be helping to raise funds for the borough’s 225th anniversary celebration next month by making a presentation about an all-but-forgotten 1918 murder that took place on Main Street there.
Vogler will talk about the slaying of William Cassler at 7 p.m. July 20 at the Main Street Chapel, 911 Clyde St.
In his spare time, Vogler enjoys reading old editions of the New Castle News and the Ellwood City Ledger to learn more about Lawrence County history. He wanted to do something to support Wampum’s upcoming anniversary celebration, and “I came across what I think is a fascinating story that starts with a murder on Main Street in Wampum in 1918,” he said.
“There’s more to the story than just the actual murder, but I don’t want to say a whole lot about it now because I don’t want to give away the story.”
Vogler allowed that the victim, William Cassler, was just 21 years old and that his killer is believed to have been in his late teens.
“We’ll talk about the murder in the beginning, but that part of the story will probably take only about 20 minutes,” Vogler said. “I expect the entire presentation will be close to an hour and a half.
“The accused killer was arrested and tried, but there are components to that that make the story interesting, in terms of what transpired following the murder but in advance of his arrest, and interesting things happened before the trial, during the trial and even after the trial.”
The slaying apparently was big news at the time, with newspapers providing sufficient details for Vogler to assemble his presentation. However, despite the “twists and turns” he plans to document, the incident seems to have pretty much faded into history.
“My mother grew up in Wampum,” Vogler said. “She was born in 1921, and this murder took place in 1918. Her parents had lived in Wampum for many years. My grandfather was employed as a blacksmith at the cement plant. But my mother never mentioned this to me.
“When I was younger, back in the ‘60s and ‘70s, I was a newspaper carrier in Wampum, and I got my hair cut at the local barber shop. I never heard the old timers talk about this story. So when I came across it in the paper, it was all news to me.”
Part of the reason for that, Vogler speculated, was the young ages of both the victim and the killer.
“To my knowledge, neither had offspring,” he said. “There was no record of them having children, and neither of them were buried in Wampum. So I don’t think they had any descendants in the Wampum area, which may be why the whole issue went by the wayside.”
Vogler said he has come across a couple of later homicides in the borough, and he knows that there are family members of those involved still living in the Wampum area.
“I would never make a presentation about any of those because I would not want to embarrass any of those family members,” he said. “But in this instance — this murder from 1918 — as best I can tell, neither of the two men involved had children or relatives in the immediate Wampum area.”
Vogler’s presentation serves as a fundraiser for Wampum’s 225th anniversary celebration scheduled for Aug. 4-7 on Main Street and in the Community Park.
Events include: 6 p.m. Aug. 4, Wampum History Gymnasium, Wampum High 1950s basketball games will be displayed and food, brewery and winery available; Aug. 5, Car cruise, time capsule at 5 p.m., concert by The Dorals at 8 p.m.; Aug. 6, pre-parade performance at 12:30 p.m., parade at 1 p.m., Music in the Park at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m., fire department/EMS presentations, carnival games, food, arts and crafts, pinewood derby, cornhole tournament, bonfire; fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Aug. 6; Aug. 7, community church service at 10 a.m.
Tickets for Vogler’s talk are $5 each, and can be purchased by calling (724) 535-8866.
