Commissioner: State a 'failure' at vaccine rollout

A lack of communication and coordination between state and county governments is undercutting local vaccination efforts for COVID-19, local officials say.
Some Lawrence County residents remain on long waiting lists, or they can’t get on lists at all.
Some who are in lower phases of the vaccine distribution list issued by the governor are jumping ahead of others who need them more due to their age, health or public exposure issues. And to some, there doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason as to how the vaccines, overall, are being distributed.
Lawrence County commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd describes the vaccine rollout across Pennsylvania as “a failure of government. The process is designed poorly, and Pennsylvania is the worst-performing state in how it’s making it available.”
Commissioner Dan Vogler, a board member of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, said he and Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel and county public safety director Jeffrey Parish participated in a Zoom meeting two-and-a-half weeks ago with former state health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and representatives of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
The federal and state officials indicated they were working on plans statewide to involve the county emergency management agencies for ultimate mass distribution of the vaccines, Vogler said. “They weren’t ready to do anything because they were getting a fairly limited supply that they were distributing to pharmacies, hospitals and medical providers, focused on categories of the most at-risk people.”
Since that meeting, Vogler hasn’t heard anything else, and there has been no further direction from the state about whether it is going to include the counties and its emergency management offices in the rollout, he said. “I recall Dr. Levine saying that of 67 counties, only 10 have their own health departments and 57 do not.”
Lawrence County is one of the 57. In those 57, the state Department of Health acts as the counties’ departments of health, he said.
A board meeting of the state association of county commissioners touched on the vaccine distribution frustrations statewide, Vogler said. The members expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of coordination and communication between the state and the counties, he said.
Lawrence County per capita has the third-most qualified distribution sites for vaccines, behind Greene and Mercer, Boyd said. “That means once distribution speeds up, we will be in one of the better positions to ensure our residents countywide receive them.
“However, the process right now, being handled with no county involvement, is dramatically failing the needs of Lawrence County residents,” Boyd concluded. “It’s so decentralized that one might sign up at six different clinics and show up to one, and the other five are anticipating them.”
“We are also seeing instances where, because of the decentralized process, individuals who do not meet the criteria are getting vaccinated because there is no centralized coordinated entity,” he continued. “If we were to improve the process, we would ask that the state send the vaccines directly to the county so we could directly manage it.”
Lawrence County residents most at-risk who meet eligibility requirements, including the elderly, are faring better.
Army veteran Albert Russo of Union Township, for example, a retired state trooper and vocational teacher, said he had no trouble getting vaccinated. On a doctor’s referral, he scheduled and received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Butler VA’s Wellness Center.
When arriving at the veteran’s hospital, Russo, 80, noticed its cleanliness, then he grew emotional when he saw former soldiers who were sick and had missing limbs.
Russo said he couldn’t wait to get the shot, and it was painless. He sat in a recovery room with bottled water and snacks afterward, before scheduling his second vaccination date, set for later this month.
His wife, Mary, 61, also was vaccinated through her work as a nurse at UPMC Jameson Care Center. Mary’s second dose is also set for later this month.
Vogler said that he had COVID-19 and is waiting until he is eligible by age and occupation to receive the inoculation. He does not want to take a turn of someone who needs it more, he said, adding, “I would hope people would follow the guidelines.”
Boyd, at a commissioners meeting Tuesday, cited a New York Times article that said that of vaccines distributed by the federal government, Pennsylvania had given out 57 percent of its allotted doses, in comparison with West Virginia that had distributed 85 percent, Delaware, 71 percent, New York and New Jersey, both 66 percent; Maryland, 69 percent and the state of Ohio, 65 percent.
“We’re the worst performing of all of our neighboring states,” he said. He said the state Department of Health website that shows Lawrence County ranks 7th against Mercer, Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland, Washington, Armstrong, Indiana, Greene, Fayette and Beaver counties in the southwest region of the state, for the percent of individuals who have received partial doses so far, and 9th for percentage of those who received for both vaccinations. Mercer County ranks first for individuals with partial vaccines, and Butler, first for those getting full doses, Boyd said.
“Our medical providers had successfully partially vaccinated 4.39 percent of Lawrence County’s population and 1.12 percent fully; Mercer’s had vaccinated 5.30 percent of its population partially, and 1.60 percent fully. Butler, in comparison, had vaccinated 2.03 fully of its population fully, Boyd said.
Bob Ekiert, head pharmacist at Hometown Pharmacy, said he is getting and giving regular supplies of the vaccines. To avoid duplication, he hopes that people who have been on a list elsewhere and who already have been vaccinated will tell him so he can move others up on the list.
He highly recommends that people do sign up on multiple lists, to increase their chances of getting the vaccine.
He pointed out that the vaccines are being distributed only by the state Department of Human Services and that the phases of priority are set by the governor.
Boyd noted that the county has preliminary plans for distributing the vaccines, should it be mobilized to do so. When preparations were made for the initial distribution, the counties were to take the lead, he said. “That changed, and I think it was a poor decision.”
Each individual distributor is able to judge for themselves and build their own criteria of who qualifies, he said.
“It’s a disjointed process that in Pennsylvania is being rolled out very poorly,” Boyd commented.
Vaccines given in Lawrence County so far have been tailored to specific classes of employees or people in nursing homes, he said.
At the county level, Children and Youth Services employees and a number of courthouse staff members have received the vaccine, Boyd said.
The county could, within a short time set up public phasing clinics by partnering with medical providers such as UPMC, the primary care unit for Lawrence County, Boyd said, adding, “We’ve had conversations with medical providers about that possibility.”
“It’s a problem, not having enough vaccine,” Ekiert said. “We’re getting notified by the state that they’re actually cutting it back a little bit, because I don’t think they’ve purchased enough doses. They’re just allocating it now, and there could be more pharmacies that are getting signed up for it.”
Lisa Lombardo, a UPMC Jameson spokeswoman, said the local clinic is busy vaccinating non-UPMC health care workers in Pennsylvania’s 1A phase.
Those include independent physician practices, hospice and home care nurses, dentist office staffs, chiropractors, emergency medical services and on-site patient-facing volunteers, among others. Once health care workers are vaccinated, and when and where supply is available under per state guidelines, UPMC will focus efforts on the public, she said.
UPMC last week launched a pilot of region-by-region community vaccines for Erie County at UPMC Hamot and expects to complete nearly 2,000 doses there by end of this week, Lombardo said in a email Wednesday.
“Our method includes proactively contacting people who live in the zip codes with the highest COVID-19 rate that encompass the most under-resourced areas,” she said. Within those areas, the approach includes calling people who meet the criteria, starting with those aged 90 and older. There are no sign-up portals or waiting lists for the public, no complex websites to navigate. and each person who makes an appointment with UPMC in those areas is guaranteed to receive a vaccine as scheduled, she said.
“As early as next week, we expect to stand up a public clinic for the Mercer-Lawrence county region,” she said. “We will have more details on this next week, as everything is still being operationalized.”
She said that more information will be forthcoming as it unfolds.
(Tomorrow: A local pharmacist talks about how the vaccine already is being distributed in New Castle.)
