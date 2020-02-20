Ever since becoming a Lawrence County commissioner 17 years ago, Dan Vogler has been fascinated with the architecture of Pennsylvania courthouses.
He’s included drives throughout each county in his annual vacation plans, gleaning information about its cities, its landscapes and the landmarks where government is conducted. And if someone were to challenge him to a contest about Pennsylvania trivia, there’s a good chance they would lose.
Vogler has been amassing antique and collector postcards of each county courthouse since he took office. All of them were drawn or painted in the early to mid-1900s.
“I would buy them at different antique stores,” he said, “and I was able to accumulate all 67 of them.”
It took him about 10 years to collect them all.
Then about six years ago, he learned about artist Kathleen Howell of Perry County, who had painted detailed pictures of every courthouse in the state, including Lawrence and Mercer counties.
He sent her an email and ordered 5x7 prints of her whole collection. He kept the 67 watercolor prints in a box under his desk for several years. Then, upon switching offices after the recent election, Vogler decided it would be nice to share her impressions of the statuesque buildings and their architecture with the public.
The watercolors now are framed and hanging in a gallery outside of the commissioners meeting room on the first floor of the Lawrence County Government Center. The framing and arranging were done by county maintenance workers Dana Mastroianni and Jerry Guido.
“I’m just amazed at her painting ability,” Vogler said of Howell’s paintings. “They’re all so detailed.”
Many of them have American flags displayed, some large and some so tiny that one has to strain the eyes to see them.
Howell is the widow of Donald “Pete” Howell, who was a district judge in Perry County for 45 years. Kathleen, now 67, started painting in 2001 when she needed a gift for her husband. Her first painting was of a trout underwater, she recalled in a recent phone interview.
“I didn’t think I’d be able to do it, and watercolor is one of the most unforgiving mediums because you can’t paint over a mistake,” she said.
Then a friend of hers who worked for the Pennsylvania Bar Institute needed a painting of the Beaver County courthouse for a retirement gift, so she obliged.
“It was so well received that they kept asking me to do more of the courthouses,” she said. When she had done four or five of them, someone who had bought one of the paintings said something to Tom Darr, the state’s top court administrator, and he asked her to finish the collection.
Today, the paintings all hang in the judicial center of the state Capitol.
It took her 10 years to get them all done, she said, adding that she didn’t travel to all of the buildings to paint them. Rather, she contacted the commissioners of some of the counties to send her photographs.
“There is so much history in them,” she said. “We have an amazing amount of architecture in Pennsylvania, and I was kind of interested in seeing how the counties all went together.”
She went into the state archive to find only the historical courthouses.
“The new ones look like matchboxes and don’t have the mystique and quality of the old courthouses,” she said. “They command respect, and the new ones are very bland. I’d love to hear some of the stories from inside those walls.”
Howell believes her talent came from her mother, who was an art teacher. Howell didn’t start painting until she was 49 or 50, and she has gone on to win plenty of awards.
“I’m still painting,” she said. “I think I got more out of doing the courthouses because no one had ever done the entire state. It’s my gift to give back to the community, because the paintings will be around long after I’m gone.”
Howell says Vogler is an inspiration to her.
“It’s a great honor to know that somebody wants to collect something that you did,” she said.
Vogler said he also plans to have his collection of antique postcards framed, to be displayed in Courtroom 5 of the courthouse, which is being remodeled.
In his Pennsylvania travels he has actually seen all 67 county courthouses, some of them on the inside and outside, others just on the outside if he was in the town when the courthouse was closed.
“I think we have a beautiful courthouse,” he said of Lawrence County’s, but his favorite is in Scranton, the seat of Lackawanna County. The grounds surrounding it are decorated with statues and fountains, “and the landscape around it is just as beautiful as the architecture itself.”
Included in the statues are those of two governors — Robert Casey and William Scranton, both of whom were from Scranton, he said.
He noted that in the 1930s, the Lawrence County commissioners were considering tearing down the original courthouse and building one that had eight stories, and would have housed the jail inside of it. Those plans were scrapped, and the courthouse built on the hill off East Washington Street where it stands today.
Vogler’s interest in county courthouse architecture was spurred by his travels to various meetings around the state and meeting commissioners from other counties.
A couple of the buildings are fairly modern, he said, and some counties in the 1960s and 1970s tore down their old courthouses and built contemporary-looking buildings.
The tallest courthouse is in the city of Reading in Bucks County, Vogler said, and it’s 19 stories tall.
He chuckled as he talked about the new round courthouse in Bucks County that was built in the 1960s. Both he and Howell told how airplane pilots who flew over it could see a rectangular building behind it and they described it as it looking like a toilet from overhead.
The courthouse in Cumberland County has columns in front of it that are freckled with indentations caused by cannon balls that struck it during the Civil War, Vogler pointed out.
More than 55 of the buildings have clocks, towers or domes.
“Every one of them is unique,” Vogler said.
