Boyd moving on to new horizons in Harrisburg In 1925, George Weingartner, a Lawrence County commissioner, stepped down to accept a seat in the Pennsylvania Senate.

Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler has come to be informally known as the county’s historian and remembers the last time a commissioner resigned to take another position.

Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd on Tuesday announced his resignation at the board’s meeting. He will leave his post March 10 to assume a state government position March 13 — special assistant to the secretary of Community and Economic Development for the state of Pennsylvania, a position appointed by DCED Secretary Rick Siger.

His fellow commissioners thanked him for his work as a commissioner over the past three years and wished him will in his future endeavors.

“It’s a well-deserved honor,” Vogler told Boyd.

Vogler pointed out the last time the county’s board of judges had to fill a vacancy was in 1968 when the county only had two judges. The vacancy was caused by the passing of Commissioner Ray Bailey who lived in Union Township, a Democrat, who was in his late 60s when he died, Vogler said.

The judges at that time received about a dozen letters of interest, Vogler said, and they chose attorney Charles Dlugokenski of New Castle.

Dlugokenski’s picture hangs in the wall of the commissioners meeting room.

He was more commonly known as Charlie D, and was a well-respected commissioner and member of the county bar association, Vogler said, adding he was a soft-spoken man.

“In the 1960s, there were no Walmarts or Dollar Generals but were lots of mom-and-pop-type stores,” Vogler related. “Charlie D was a bachelor and lived on Sheep Hill. When he was campaigning, he’d stop by the stores and always felt compelled to buy something, and he’d throw it in the back seat of his car.

Story continues below video

“I guess the back seat of his car had a lot of odds and ends and knick knacks,” Vogler said. “That was his style.”

He pointed out four years earlier, in 1964, Commissioner Sam Byers took a position in the private sector with a local company. Even though legally he could have done both jobs, he felt the time constraints would have been too demanding, Vogler said.

Like Boyd, he stepped down because of another opportunity, Vogler said. The county’s two judges appointed William Houk of Wayne Township, who ran in 1967 and was elected full time.

Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel commented to Boyd that “Working together in a nonpartisan manner has been a great experience.”

Boyd and Vogler are Republicans and she is a Democrat.

“We have our differences, we say what we need to say and we get it done,” she said. “We’re like family when we have discussions ... (or) arguments, but we always end up with a solution and we carry on and move forward with what we have to do.

“Working with both of you, working with you, Morgan, has been a wonderful experience, and I wish you nothing but the best,” Spielvogel said.

She told Boyd, “What you have brought to the county, just with your background, just the never-ending energy and enthusiasm in the things you have done, has been truly, truly been extremely beneficial. Thank you for everything you have done.”

