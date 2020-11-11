Commissioner receives governor's award

A Lawrence County commissioner is a recipient of the state Governor's Award for Local Government Excellence.
Dan Vogler, of Neshannock Township, was nominated for the recognition by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP). He was among several government officials, municipalities and counties recognized virtually Oct. 26 by Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Community and Economic Development, for their "excellent service" and commitments to strengthen their communities and better serve their citizens, according to a news release from the governor's office.
This was the 24th year for the annual awards, given this year to recognize 10 communities and eight individuals.
Vogler, 61, has been a county commissioner for 16 1/2 years, having started his fifth four-year term in January. He served as chairman of the board of commissioners for 12 of the years he has served in Lawrence County. As a commissioner, he also sits on the county election and prison boards.
One of his biggest causes as a commissioner, in the past, has been to advocate bringing a casino and horse-racing complex to Lawrence County, an endeavor that took many years but had unfruitful results. Vogler was a frequent attendee of the state's gaming control board meetings, representing the county. In September, Vogler was confirmed as a member of the Pennsylvania Elections Law Advisory Board. He is one of six commissioners from different counties to serve on the board, and is the only Lawrence County representative.
Vogler's nomination for the governor's award was by Lisa Schaefer, executive director of CCAP.
"I'm very honored that she chose to nominate me," he said. "I believe there are other commissioners who are well deserving of the award and I see what they do on a regional or statewide level."
Vogler is a member of the CCAP board of directors and he is chairman of its worker's compensation trust fund board.
Regionally, Vogler is vice chairman of the Northwest Planning Commission, comprised of multiple counties and headquartered in Oil City, and he since 2004 he has been a member of the board of directors of the Regional Industrial Development Corp. in Pittsburgh. The development group spearheaded the business park off Route 18 in Neshannock Township.
"Dan has been a longstanding commissioner and active member of our association," Schaefer said Friday about his nomination. "It was a real pleasure to be able to recognize his contributions in his community and at the association level. He's a very dedicated public servant and we really appreciate his commitment to all of that."
Lawrence County also was recognized at the virtual governor's event, for intergovernmental cooperation, along with the counties of Mercer, Armstrong, Butler, Crawford, Indiana, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland counties, for addressing the issue of mental health and the ability to serve the growing demand for those who need help. To deal with the need for more forensic beds, Mercer County took the lead as a non-block grant community, which gave it more flexibility in spending. Two multi-county entities were created to administer the program —the Northwest Behavioral Health Management, and the Southwest Behavioral Health Management, the latter of which Lawrence County is a member.
The city of Hermitage and the Hermitage Municipal Authority in Mercer County were recognized for creating the Food Waste to Energy Program at the city's wastewater treatment plant. The city and the authority together implemented an innovative, highly technological process as a compliment to the traditional wastewater treatment system.
