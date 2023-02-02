Around the spring primary time each year, many candidates come out with announcements that they intend to run for public office.
But Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd might be the first public officeholder to formally announce he is not running for reelection.
Boyd, 24, has been a county commissioner for three years, having taken office when he was 21 years old. He released a video publicly Thursday morning with an accompanying speech, saying he does not intend to run for reelection to his current position.
Although Boyd, himself, has indicated he has higher aspirations, he has not yet made public what his future plans will be. That will come later, he said.
His fellow commissioners, Dan Vogler, a veteran in the position, and Loretta Spielvogel, who was first elected when Boyd was elected and took office in 2020, both have affirmed that they will be running to try to retain their seats on the board.
Boyd's video touts the advancement of the county's financial stability since the current board has taken office. It also highlights other county improvements that have been made during his short tenure on the board, and it criticizes the current function of the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp.
Boyd's full video is available for viewing on Facebook on the Commissioner Morgan Boyd page.
Candidates for commissioner and other public offices may pick up petitions to run for office beginning Feb. 14.
Boyd, a Republican, made waves in July when he announced publicly his endorsement of Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, in the race for Pennsylvania governor. Boyd called the GOP candidate, state Senator Doug Mastriano, "too extreme" based on some of his stances and was the lone sitting Republican officeholder statewide to endorse Shapiro, who cruised to victory in November.
