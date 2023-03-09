Lawrence County Planning Commission recommended denials of two Dollar General stores proposed for Neshannock Township and the City of New Castle.
Plans are for Dollar General to purchase a 1.7-acre lot on the northeast corner Wilmington Road and Mission Meade Drive in Neshannock Township from its current owners Gregory E. and Alicia A. Measel to build a 12,480-square-foot general retail store with an access drive, parking lot, utilities and stormwater management measures, according to information in its variance application.
Allen Miller, the county’s assistant planning director who conducts technical reviews of the development plans in detail, said it would be Dollar General’s largest store in Lawrence County.
He pointed out inadequacies of the land development plan to members of the planning commission Tuesday.
He also detailed the problems with the plan for a Dollar General planned for Mahoningtown.
The commission voted to accept Miller’s reviews of both plans and forward his comments and recommendations to the Neshannock Township supervisors and New Castle City Council, respectively.
The county planning commission acts in an advisory capacity to municipal planning commissions and governing bodies and provides its reviews to the city council, township supervisors or borough council, which have the authority to approve or deny them.
The county board can only review the plans with comments and forward them to the governing bodies.
The Dollar General developers are seeking a variance from the Neshannock Township Zoning Hearing Board to reduce the required number of parking spaces for its store there. A public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Neshannock municipal building to consider that request.
But Miller sees bigger problems with the plan. Delivery trucks will have to cross the center line of Mission Meade Drive to get into the store’s lot, he pointed out.
“This also puts the semi trucks into the path of vehicles exiting the the neighboring business,” he told the commission.
Miller expressed concern about access for the delivery trucks, which will have to maneuver around the building for deliveries and back into the unloading area. That could create a visibility issue for vehicles pulling out of a neighboring lot.
“The trucks would take six to seven parking spaces that they already don’t have,” he said.
He believes the plans as presented were designed to circumvent the company getting high occupancy vehicle lane permits from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, he said.
The Neshannock plan proposes 50 parking spaces, where 63 are required, he said. and while the developer is seeking the variance for the parking allowance, the township zoning ordinance and the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code both require a variance can be granted only if it meets certain conditions. Those are:
•There are unique physical circumstances to the lot.
•Because of those circumstances there is no possibility the property can be developed in strict conformity with the provisions of the ordinance.
•Such unnecessary hardship has not been created by the appellant, which the plans appear to violate.
“As these hardships have been created by the appellant, their approval constitutes spot zoning by giving unfair advantage while requiring other developers to comply with the regulations,” Miller wrote in the technical review of the plans.
•The variance won’t change the existing nature of the neighborhood, nor substantially or permanently impair the appropriate use of the adjacent property and won’t be detrimental to the public welfare
•The variance would represent the minimum variance if granted.
Miller’s review states that retails stores in excess of 10,000 square feet must have one loading berth, at least 50 feet long and two feet wide with a 14-foot overhead clearance, and that the loading area cannot be used to satisfy the parking area requirements. The loading space on the plans would restrict access to six parking spaces, effectively reducing the available parking area to 44 spaces while deliveries are occurring. A plan for signs was not submitted, he noted.
Planning Director Amy McKinney agreed with Miller’s summation of the plans, saying, “they would have to meet all of the standards of the law in order to get a variance.”
Miller noted while most Dollar General properties are about 9,000 square feet, the one proposed for Neshannock is more than 12,0000 square feet.
“What the company is proposing is too large for the property,” he said.
Information was not available about whether Dollar General intends to close one of its other Neshanock Township stores.
The plans for the Dollar General on North Liberty Street in Mahoningtown met with similar disapproval by the planning staff and commission members.
Miller noted that building, as proposed, would lie in the front and rear yard setbacks, and the lot is not big enough for the building that Dollar General wants to build.
And while retail business requires one parking space for every 200 square feet of floor area, the plan proposes only 23 parking spaces, where 46 are required. In comparison, its store on Wilmington Road at Hazelcroft Avenue is the same size, but has 31 parking spaces.
He added that the store at Hazelcroft also has a waste bin at the front of the store and there is always litter around it. The same setup is proposed for the Mahoningtown store, he said.
The lot “is not big enough for the development they want to build,” Miller concluded. The delivery trucks will enter from Cherry Street, “but I don’t see how you can get them backed into the building.”
The back of the building will be right next to people’s houses without a buffer, he said.
The New Castle planning commission recommended that city council approve the plans.
“Any variances granted for this would be in violation of the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code,” Miller concluded.
