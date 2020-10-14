New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by some light rain later in the day. Morning high of 64F with temps falling to near 55. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.