Plans to build a Dunkin’ in Ellwood City was met with concerns about customer and tractor-trailer traffic by members of the Lawrence County Planning Commission.
The commission at its monthly meeting Tuesday voted to accept a site and land development plans for the business proposed for the corner of Spring Street and Fifth Avenue.
The company plans to consolidate four lots into one to build a 2,060-square-foot fast-food restaurant on 0.48 acre on that site.
The property is zoned C-3 downtown commercial and GN Gateway North Overlay District, which allows the business as a conditional use.
Allen Miller, deputy director of planning, noted that Spring Avenue is one of the truck access roads to the Ellwood City Forge.
“There will be a significant amount of traffic during peak hours,” he said.
“That is a main truck route,” commission member Everett Bleakney commented, “not just for trucks from the Ellwood City Forge. Every tractor-trailer that goes through Ellwood City goes that route.”
The county planning staff review notes developments similar to the Dunkin’ plan elsewhere in the county generate significant traffic volumes that cause “stacking”into the public right-of-way from the facilities’ drive-through lanes. In Ellwood City, because of truck traffic, there could be significant delays at the Spring and 5th intersection and blocking of the intersections, the report said.
There also are a number of significant turning movements from the intersections and the entrance and exit to CVS pharmacy, all within a short distance, the review notes.
The drive-thru on Fifth Street is obstructed by a neighboring building. The report recommends both exits onto Fifth Street be right-turn only.
The commission’s review notes a valid highway occupancy permit must be secured from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for constructing access facilities on Fifth and Spring streets.
The plan also requires a parking and access plan with estimated traffic flows, and the developer must demonstrate that the proposed parking/access layout is adequate for the proposed development, the review states. Restaurants must have one parking space per two seats, and the plan proposes 17 spaces but not indicate the number of seats in the restaurant, according to the review. The borough should confirm the plan has sufficient parking.
The review notes a lighting plan was not submitted.
It specifies off-street parking cannot be located within 10 feet of the public right-of-way. The parking spaces along Spring Avenue are located within 10 feet of the public right-of-way, it states.
Miller said estimated traffic flows were not submitted to the county planning office for review.
“We suggest that the borough council does its due diligence when approving it,” Miller said.
The planning commission also approved a review of site and land development plans for the Zayo Group, which plans to construct a 288-square-foot fiberoptic utility shelter on Route 18 in New Beaver Borough, on land near the Stonecrest Golf Course.
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., or Zayo Group, is a privately held company with headquarters in Boulder, Colorado and European headquarters in London, England. The company provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure. The company also has another building nearby in New Beaver Borough.
The property for the proposed construction is zoned C-Commercial.
Miller noted a problem on the plan is that the proposed building is located within 50 feet of the rear property line. The plan also requires a lighting and signage plan.
The review notes that construction cannot begin until the final plan is approved.
In both the Dunkin’ and the Zayo Group plans, final approval is required by the borough councils where they are located.
