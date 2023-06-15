Plans for a children’s play and learning center in Union Township will have some hurdles to cross before they are approved.
The Lawrence County Planning Commission on Tuesday approved recommendations about the plan to be forwarded to the township planning commission and ultimately, the supervisors for their final approval.
One of the hurdles is for the properties involved to go through a subdivision consolidation, which must be done before the plans can be approved, according to deputy county planning director Allen Miller, who reviewed the proposal.
R Thre3 Design LLC is proposing to create the Kidz Fun Zone & Infant Swimming Resource (ISR) Training in two separate buildings at 2215 and 2219 W. State St. The business is owned by Jennifer Mangino.
The plans call for construction of a 4,000-square-foot by 16-foot-high interior Fun Zone with two party rooms that have a 40-guest capacity, and play amenities, according to a project narrative that the company submitted to the county. The intent is to provide a place for children’s parties and events.
The proposed project also includes construction of a 1,200-square-foot by 12-foot-high building with an indoor swimming pool, a waiting area, a storage area and one restroom. The site has public water and sewer connections.
The owner is a certified ISR instructor who has an established business and currently rents pool time elsewhere, the proposal states.
The property in question is zoned CC Central Commercial District, and the plans qualify as a permitted use under the township zoning ordinance.
The properties have two existing driveways, and one will be used as an entrance and the other as an exit, according to the project narrative.
Miller, in reviewing the plans, noted that the minimum width for access driveways is 24 feet under the zoning ordinance, but the two proposed drives are not that wide.
When a nonresidential development is next to an adjacent residence, the plan must include screening at the boundary line, but the plan as presented does not show screening along the western property line where a house exists, Miller noted.
The plans also did not include a certificate of title, a grading plan, a stormwater management plan, a lighting plan, building elevations, a plan for signs and the location of proposed waste storage.
Miller noted that the plan does meet and exceed the parking requirement of o33 spaces, with 36 spaces proposed.
“This plan proposes construction of a building across property lines,” Miller commented, which violates the township zoning ordinance. The land development plan cannot be approved and recorded until the subdivision plan has been approved and recorded. The plan must be revised to reflect the consolidated lot, he said.
The plans also will need a highway occupancy permit to be issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
He recommended that multi-structure land developments should also include a complete interior pedestrian circulation area for the safe movement of people through the site.
Construction cannot begin until the final plan is approved and the site plan is recorded in the Lawrence County Recorder of Deeds office, he concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.