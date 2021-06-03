By Pete Sirianni
New Castle News
While Dollar General’s construction of a new store on Highland Avenue is imminent, final design discussions were heard from New Castle’s planning commission and neighbors from the North Hill.
The store, which will occupy a lot at 1102 Highland Avenue between Leasure and Winter avenues after a former funeral home is demolished, is set for construction to begin in August.
“I want to make perfectly clear, this is a foregone conclusion,” commission member Jeff Fandozzi warned the dozen audience members. “This is coming. It’s been approved by city council, it was vetoed by the mayor and it was litigated in court and they won. We are just hear to negotiate and approve the design process.”
The commission — made up of Fandozzi, Albert Conti, William Morgan and Heather Armstrong, with Jonah Sally absent — ultimately recommended the discussion go before city council.
After a brief presentation from Larson Design Group’s Brad Roman and Benjamin Syput of PennTex Ventures — the developer which will lease the building to Dollar General — the four-person planning commission asked for specifics on what the building and property will look like.
Commission member Conti asked if a monument-style sign outside the building might look and fit into the historic district neighborhood better than a regular lit sign atop a tall pole. Four neighbors spoke and asked for more specifics about the building, which is planned to have 31 parking spaces and will a single entrance/exit onto Highland Avenue.
Melanie Mars asked about the border of her property and the store and whether it should be a fence or shrubs, while Edward X. Petrus, president of the county’s historical society, asked that the building look more like one of the mansions or older structures in the neighborhood.
Linda Garcia said she was worried about the potential of 18-wheelers driving on Edison Avenue from Wilmington Road to stock the store, while Paige Kleinfelder requested permanent trash cans be placed outside the business to cut down on litter.
In a zoning appeals board meeting earlier in the evening, four temporary wooden handicap ramps were approved to be constructed by the Eastbrook Mission Barn.
A duplex at 104 W. Miller St. was voted unanimously to continue in that capacity, while the New Castle Public Library was approved for a new electronic sign at the corner of Mill and North streets.
