Plans for an industrial business park at the Stonecrest Golf Course in New Beaver Borough are moving toward fruition.
The Lawrence County Planning Commission this week gave a thumbs-up to a subdivision and land development plan presented by Pittsburgh-area developer John LaCarte for the $7.5-million venture, known as the Stonecrest Business Park, which he foresees will get underway this summer.
The plan is for construction of light industrial/warehouse development, and includes four development pads with roads, parking, stormwater management facilities, utilities and other associated infrastructure.
The land lies along Route 18 in a C-Commercial zone of the borough. The 213-acre tract is within the industrial park overlay district.
Allen Miller, deputy director of county planning, said the plans as presented had no major problems, and that the developer has a few things to complete before it becomes finalized. The planning commission reviews the plans for technicalities but does not approve or deny them. The New Beaver Borough planning commission also will review them and final approval is by the New Beaver Borough Council.
The council is expected to approve the plans at its regular meeting in February, according to LaCarte, who attended the planning commission meeting.
“We’ve made great progress,” LaCarte, president of LaCarte Enterprises Inc., said in a phone interview Friday. “We’re down to the final steps before we can put a shovel in the ground and move some dirt.”
He has received all but one required permit, which is a final water quality management permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection for a two-mile forced main sewer extension along Route 18, from the park to Wampum Borough.
The sewer is intended for the industrial park but will have the capacity for additional potential users.
The plans already have approvals from the DEP, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for entrance and highway occupancy permits.
“We’re taking the golf course and will end up with more than 100 acres of pad-ready industrial sites,” LaCarte said, meaning flat land where someone can build a building with all utilities in place, including fiber and internet service.
The plans also call for construction of a 150,000-square-foot spec building to attract the first company or companies to the business park, he said.
“The plan is to bring all offsite utilities to the site early in the summer,” he said.
He anticipates the Stonecrest Golf Course will remain open at least until fall. That is when the entrance will be made and grading will get under way, plus putting the road in.
He expects the spec building construction to begin in the spring of 2024.
LaCarte’s development company was awarded a $5 million Pennsylvania Business in Our Site loan and grant combination in 2020 throught the state Department of Community and Economic development. Of that, $3 million
is a grant to subsidize the cost of extending utilities to the site, and $2 million is a loan for improvement work at the site, LaCarte said. That amount represents only a portion of the overall development costs, he said.
Plans for the industrial park venture were initially announced in 2020, and LaCarte has been working diligently on making them come to fruition.
The venture promises to bring more than 1,000 jobs to the Lawrence County area.
The site is accessible to Interstates 79 and 376 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and is less than a 30-minute drive to the Shell cracker plant in neighboring Beaver County.
County Commissioner Dan Vogler, who attended the planning commission meeting, commented that LaCarte “has had a good track record, primarily in Washington County.”
The proposed development ties in well with other industrial uses in the vicinity, Vogler said, including Youngblood Paving, which is growing, a water treatment facility built a few years ago by the Pennsylvania American Water Co., and other nearby industries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.