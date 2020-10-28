BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Opinions were split Wednesday as members of New Castle's Home Rule commission debated who should hold the chief executive position should the city change its form of government.
Currently, the chief executive is the elected mayor. Other options would be a city administrator or city manager.
"There's no other option but to go council-manager and that's the way I'm voting," member Richard Conti said. "I've thought about this. I've had sleepless nights over this, but we're here to do something fiscally responsible."
Both of the commission's consultants reiterated the importance of keeping a position with a mayor as residents have grown accustomed to it. However, some of the duties the city's current strong mayor structure has — such as day-to-day operations — would be reassigned to a city administrator.
"It seemed to us, perhaps, the term 'city manager' makes that position sound, have too much responsibility, have too much authority," Toby Cordek, a consultant to the committee, said.
In one of the consultant's presented plans, the mayor would be elected by city residents, but serve as head of city council, the face of the city and represent the city. Cordek added the position would have more duties than simply being a figurehead. The commission asked whether the mayor would be a full- or part-time position, but Cordek explained it would be neither. The mayor would have their duties and salary — set by council — without the restrictions of hours.
Conti explained the reason the commission formed was to create more fiscal responsibility and create paid positions to appease voters was not wise.
"I understand that they want to keep that mayor title. I don't believe that's what we're here for," he said. "If we don't go council-manager, we're done."
Member Michael Tempesta agreed council-manager was a better structure, but added the commission needed to take into account what city residents want or they risk the charter not passing during the referendum vote in May 2021.
Chairwoman Susan Linville agreed with Conti on the council-manager structure until she saw the results of a survey of city residents where a majority of respondents wanted a mayor.
"I see where he's coming from, but I do think that this city is so used to having a mayor that we need that name," Linville said.
Member Marco Bulisco explained he wanted to listen to residents who still want an elected mayor and said if he had to choose between a council-mayor-administrator and a council-manager structure, he would choose the former.
Other members were undecided or favored council-city administrator with a mayor as head of the council.
Two weeks ago, the commission came to a consensus it would expand the city council to seven members, who all would be elected at-large. The commission voted to continue the meeting to Wednesday via Zoom to continue conversations.
