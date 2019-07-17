Plans for reconfiguring the Lawrence County courthouse courtyard are being revived.
The county commissioners Tuesday agreed to advertise for bids for the project for the third time. The first time, there were no bidders. The second time, a year ago in July, there was only one bid, for nearly $1 million, and the commissioners rejected it.
That was too high for the county to consider affording, they said yesterday, and the project was put on hold.
"That was way out of our price range," Commissioner Steve Craig commented Tuesday afternoon.
The project design has since been scaled back to cost an estimated $400,000 or less, he said, and the county is ready to go out for bid again to get the project started.
The county last July awarded a contract to G.P. Construction Inc. of Edinburg for $84,700 for removal of the existing concrete benches, walls and planters, and that contract remains in place, Craig said, adding that work is on hold until the county has a contractor for the construction work.
The planned improvements include the planting of a variety of flowers, a new flagpole area, a new display for Lawrence County’s medal of honor recipients and other amenities.
The commissioners had planned to spend money for the work from a loan of $1.5 million through a general obligation note through PNC Bank, at 3.07 percent interest. They had set a limit of about $600,000 for the work.
The funds also will go to renovations at the Kraus Shelter which has been remodeled to house the district attorney investigators and sheriff’s deputies, and for the remodeling of a house the commissioners purchased on Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township to house the court of District Judge Scott McGrath.
The courtyard redesign was done by local artist Mary Burris Landscape and Garden Designs, in conjunction with Petrus Engineering.
"We've scaled back some of the costly items (in the plans) so we could get this done," Commissioner Bob Del Signore commented yesterday.
The commissioners also agreed to advertise for bids for replacement of the roof on the Lawrence County jail, which has been leaking whenever there are heavy rains.
