The Lawrence County commissioners are assuring all county government employees who are furloughed during the coronavirus crisis that they will have their jobs back when the courthouse reopens.
Meanwhile, they have decided to pay the employee contribution share of the health insurance for all county government staff members while the courthouse is shut down because of the pandemic.
Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd said the cost to provide that amounts to about $13,000 a month.
He said that decision and others regarding employees were made administratively and that no public vote was taken.
The county initially laid off some of its workers indefinitely March 23, when the state Supreme Court ordered that only essential services were to be performed and that the courthouse be closed.
Another round of county government employees was furloughed March 30 when a staff member tested positive for coronavirus and the workforce was reduced to a bare-bones crew, Boyd said, "to insure the health and well being of our employees."
Controller David Gettings reported that a total of 140 county employees are furloughed right now. Of those, 78 are receiving unemployment compensation. The others are using their own sick or vacation or personal time.
Altogether, the county has 433 employees, and 293 are being paid to work while essential offices and essential services are staying in operation. Those include the jail, the county sheriff's office, the department of public safety, solicitors, the controller's office staff and the commissioners office, he said. Limited staffing is maintained in most of the offices and departments.
Boyd noted that some employees also are working from home.
Those workers who are laid off were given two choices — they could use any combination of sick, vacation or personal days, then later apply for unemployment compensation if needed, or they could immediately file for unemployment compensation.
Those who are required to work received a comp day, he said.
All employee are continuing to receive health care benefits during their layoffs, he said. "It's just the right thing to do."
When the furloughed employees return to work, everyone will resume paying his or her own health insurance contributions again under normal operations, Boyd said.
The commissioners have agreed to waive the perfect attendance bonus requirements during the shutdown. Thus, if an employee misses a day of work as a result of the pandemic, and for the duration of it, that won't count against his or her perfect attendance bonus, Boyd said.
He noted, "That bonus is in each of the union contracts. We're doing what we can to make sure this crisis impacts our employees as little as possible."
Additionally, their last day to use carryover vacation days from last year has been moved from April 1 to April 30. Should the the crisis last up to or after April 30, that deadline will be pushed back again, Boyd said.
Any county employee who is not laid off but who has a medical notice of quarantine or who is waiting for a COVID-19 test or the results of it, from a primary care physician or other health care provider, will receive pay for the duration of the quarantine, Boyd said, adding, "On top of that, we guaranteed to all employees they will all return to work at the end of this public health crisis. All of those laid off will still have their jobs after this is all over."
