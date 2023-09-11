There is a biblical link between rocks and memories.
After the tribes of Israel had reached the far side of the Jordan River — which Scripture says God had stopped so that His people could cross — Joshua ordered 12 rocks from the riverbed to be piled up “to be a memorial to the people of Israel forever.”
Thus it was that five years ago next month, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh set itself a necessary, but challenging, course: to consolidate its 188 parishes into 57 over the ensuing five years, with the aim of strengthening both financial stability and ministry efficiency throughout the diocese.
To do that, though, many of the rocks and bricks that were the repositories of generations of precious memories — that is, the churches — would need to be taken away.
To further complicate matters, this mission was launched about the same time that the Catholic Church was inundated by a wave of sex abuse scandals.
At a time in America when division itself has become a religion, the stage seemed set for civil war.
It did not happen.
Just over one month shy of the five years since the consolidation plan went into effect on Oct. 15, 2018, the number of diocese parishes now stands at 61, according to its website. At the time, most of the parish groupings that had been announced six months prior were given three to five years to come up with a consolidation plan to submit to Bishop David A. Zubik.
Most — but not all.
Seven Lawrence County parishes were assigned just two years to complete the task and, under the leadership of Father Joseph McCaffrey, became Holy Spirit Parish just eight-and-half months later.
“The successful merging of seven parishes to establish Holy Spirit Parish on July 1, 2019, was due to the strong and effective leadership of the pastor, Father Joseph McCraffrey, the collaborative efforts of the parish staff, the excellent advice of the Finance and Pastoral Councils and the overall cooperation of all the parishioners,” Linda Lee Ritzer, D-Min., secretary for Parish Services, Diocese of Pittsburgh, wrote in an email to The News.
“At the time of the merger, no building decisions had been determined, giving the new parish the opportunity to discover what buildings would best serve the future needs of the mission and ministry,”
That determination was made last week, when Zubik issued a decree that four of Holy Spirit’s church buildings — St. Anthony, St. James, St. Joseph and St. Vincent de Paul — would be closed for good on Oct. 2.
It is said that God works in mysterious ways — a thought actually expressed in a 1773 poem by William Cowper rather than the Bible — and it could be argued that the arrival of COVID-19 in 2020 was a prime example. The pandemic that claimed untold lives also served as a catalyst to help many accept the impending loss of their cherished houses of worship.
With churches closed for health reasons, parishioners worshipped for a year — including at Christmas and Easter — in the parking lot of the former Sears store in Union Township, forging the underpinning of consolidation.
“The idea that the whole experience of COVID and having our Masses in the parking lot of the abandoned Sears building for a year, and celebrating Christmas and Easter both in that space, reminded us of what really matters,” McCaffrey said last week, “and I think it prepared us for this eventuality.”
Still, there was another factor at work here as well.
In 2012, the diocese sent Father Frank Almade to New Castle to become the pastor of the four parishes — Mary Mother of Hope, St. Vitus, St. Joseph and St. Camillus.
Almade was reported to be the first priest in the diocese’s history to pastor four churches at once, a foreshadowing of the consolidation effort that would come six years later.
Almade also had overseen the merging of three Sharpsburg parishes prior to coming to Lawrence County.
Ritzer acknowledged the importance of Almade’s groundwork.
“Father Almade’s hard work and leadership with the four parishes under his charge laid a strong foundation on which Father McCaffrey was able to build,” she wrote.
“Helping parishioners understand the need for change and the opportunities that such change can create were also an invaluable contribution by Father Almade.”
In short, at the risk of sidestepping humility, Holy Spirit leadership and parishioners can take pride in being a bellwether of, as McCaffrey has often emphasized, “keeping the main thing the main thing.”
Indeed, Holy Spirit was part of the first group of parishes merged under On Mission for the Church Alive! to become official on July 1, 2019.
The others, Ritzer noted, have progressed on equal footing.
“All six parishes that were established on July 1, 2019, have been able to create vibrant parishes with effective ministry,” she wrote, “All six parishes devote much of their resources to foster evangelization and missionary discipleship, which was Bishop Zubik’s vision from the beginning of On Mission for the Church Alive!”
Of course, it would be naive to think that whenever reason and emotion clash, the former will always be the winner. And the closing of churches where so many spiritual memories have been made surely has its naysayers.
Overall, though, in the five years since the countdown to consolidations began, Holy Spirit has proven itself to be a worthy flag bearer for Zubik’s vision.
And it has done so by thinking outside the rocks.
(Dan Irwin is a page designer and reporter for The News. Email him at d_irwin@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.