CANONSBURG — Natural gas customers in the City of New Castle will soon benefit from two Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania gas pipeline replacement projects that will ensure the delivery of safe, reliable, and efficient natural gas to them for years to come.
Columbia Gas has begun work on the following pipeline upgrade projects:
Addis Street: Affected streets include Addis Street and Wilson Avenue; work will take place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
There may be temporary lane closures during working hours.
Approximately 1,900 feet of underground pipe will be replaced.
Mercer Street: Affected streets include Mercer Street, Phillips Street and Reynolds Street; work will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
There may be temporary lane closures during working hours.
Approximately 2,300 feet of underground pipe will replaced.
The construction work may require a temporary interruption of natural gas service for individual customers while their service is transferred to the new pipe.
Columbia Gas will personally contact these customers prior to shutting off service and to schedule service restoration.
Customers with indoor meters will also have their meters relocated to the outside of the premises. This work will be completed at no additional cost to the customer.
All company and contract employees carry photo ID badges identifying them as Columbia Gas employees or contractors. Customers are encouraged to ask for ID before allowing anyone into their home, or they can call (888) 460-4332 for Columbia Gas employee verification.
Motorists traveling through Columbia Gas work zones should exercise caution and be prepared for slowed or temporarily stopped traffic during working hours.
Motorists should keep a safe distance between vehicles, reduce speed in work zones, and obey flaggers and all posted signs, including detours and parking restrictions.
Information on Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania’s commitment to safety, including the importance of calling 811 before you dig, home and appliance safety, and steps to take if you smell natural gas can be found at www.ColumbiaGasPA.com/services/stay-safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.