New Castle natural gas customers soon will benefit from a Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania gas pipeline replacement project.
Columbia Gas will replace more than 11,700 feet of underground mainline pipe impacting customers along portions of Brooklyn Avenue, Court Street, Croton Avenue, Elder Street, Main Street, Mulberry Street, Ray Street, Ridge Street and Scott Street. Work is expected to last through December, weather permitting, and will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, with temporary lane and road closures possible during the project. Saturday work also is possible.
The construction work may require a temporary interruption of natural gas service for individual customers while their service is transferred to the new pipe. Columbia Gas will contact these customers prior to shutting off service and to schedule service restoration. Customers with indoor meters will also have their meters relocated to the outside of the premises. This work will be completed at no additional cost to the customer.
All company and contract employees carry photo ID badges identifying them as Columbia Gas employees or contractors. Customers are encouraged to ask for ID before allowing anyone into their home, or they can call (888) 460-4332 for Columbia Gas employee verification.
Motorists traveling through Columbia Gas work zones should exercise caution and be prepared for slowed or temporarily stopped traffic during working hours.
Motorists should keep a safe distance between vehicles, reduce speed in work zones, and obey flaggers and all posted signs, including detours and parking restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.