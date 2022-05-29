Color rained down on the streets of New Castle as more than 150 runners and walkers took part in the first annual Hoyt Color Run on Saturday.
The race finished in Riverwalk Park with a After Party featuring art making activities, music, photo opps and food trucks.
The Color Run was more than just a race. It’s the first public event in Lawrence County acknowledging National Pride Month.
