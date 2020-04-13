Two drivers sustained unknown injuries after a two-vehicle accident Friday in Neshannock Township.
Neshannock police reported that John C. Bartlett, 67, of 109 Angela Lane, was driving south in the 3300 block of Wilmington Road around 3:30 p.m. and a vehicle driven by Ellen Williams, 53, of 4265 Skyhill Road, Pulaski, was stopped and waiting to pull out from a business. She told police that Bartlett's car drifted out of its lane onto the shoulder and hit her stopped car.
Bartlett told police he had fallen asleep at the wheel and woke up when his car hit hers. Both Bartlett and Williams were transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital. Both cars were towed.
The Neshannock Township Volunteer Fire Department and McGonigle Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
Police said Bartlett is to be cited.
