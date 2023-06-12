The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center will not offer its auto collision repair program for 2023-24 due to low enrollment and struggles to keep an instructor.
Director Leonard Rich said the decision will be evaluated during the year.
Rich said the program has struggled with low enrollment over the last half decade.
As for instructors, Sydney Solomon was hired in October and terminated in March.
Automotive technology instructor John Goebel filled in for the remaining students.
Three seniors graduated from the course this year; one student remained in the program at the end of the school year. That student will transfer to automotive technology.
Rich said the school will still list the course as a program during upcoming visits and tours to gauge interest from students for 2024-25.
