Sandra Collins served as director of the New Castle Public Library for eight years and retired in July for some rest and relation.
That was short-lived.
Collins returned to the library as its interim director in December when she once again rolled up her sleeves and donned her librarian hat.
“I am here just until a suitable replacement is hired,” said Collins, who served as director from November 2013. “I hope then to resume retirement.”
Carly Searcy, who had been hired to replace Colins last summer, left the area after her husband, an engineer with Shell Oil, was transferred to another job location. The couple had come to this area when Shell transferred him here.
The application deadline was Tuesday for replacements for Searcy. Collins said four very qualified candidates had applied by Monday.
“If we are not successful in hiring from that pool, we will extend the search until we find someone suitable,” she said. “The library director actually holds three positions — they serve as library director of the New Castle Public Library, as district administrator of the New Castle District Library Center and as system administrator of the Lawrence County Federated Library System.”
Working at the library, the successful candidate will be responsible for the planning, directing, managing and overseeing of all activities, staff of about 19 full-time employees and all operations.
As district administrator of the library center, this person will be responsible for assisting both state-aided and non-state-aided libraries in Armstrong, Butler, Lawrence, and Mercer Counties with a total of 19 libraries.
As system administrator of the Federated Library System, this person will be responsible to oversee the three member libraries: the New Castle Public Library, the Ellwood City Public Library, and the S.D. Campbell Memorial Library in North Beaver Township and their library directors as they share an integrated library system. Collins works just three days a week and will remain long enough to interview, hire and provide orientation for the incoming library director.
“I was glad when I retired and had no idea that it would be so short-lived,” Collins said. “Now it feels like I never left.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.